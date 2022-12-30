NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

The Plant Man: The new year resolutions 123022

The Plant Man: The new year resolutions I hope to keep 

By Steve Kawaratani

“Ring out the false, ring in the true.” – Alfred, Lord Tennyson

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

As a new year approaches, so does the possibility of new beginnings via resolutions; you know, the well-intended (but soon abandoned) notion of getting healthier through better eating and exercising more, or practicing (I really try) being grateful on a daily basis.

I am here to remind you that gardening only 20 minutes a day will benefit your health through low impact exercise, and stopping to smell your roses will lower your stress level for sure. My morning coffee is not complete unless I pause to watch the birds that grace our gardens every day.

I will strive to be more creative, yet show restraint in the new gardening year. It isn’t necessary to attempt to plant every new perennial within the limited confines of a personal garden. I will also listen to the experiences of other gardeners, particularly Catharine and Don, to ensure my garden’s greatest potential.

The Plant Man new year eve

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

New Year’s Eve beckons

Gardening is magical for many of us, because it allows for mood adjustment and freshness of thought. I will follow the sage advice of my father, Pete, who always espoused the virtues of water conservation. I will try not to plant as much during the recurring heat of our climate-changed summer and mulch my garden twice annually. I will choose plants that are native to our clime or “water-wise” by nature.

Many gardeners practice only one kind of horticulture and cannot be persuaded to try any other. Beginning in January, I will grow more herbs and vegetables for my family’s consumption. Although the color from flowers is indeed rewarding, why grow only flowers and eat frozen vegetables or market produce three days removed from real freshness?

I will remember to plant pumpkins in early May, as I promised my Mother that I would find a suitable candidate for her famous pumpkin pie recipe for future holidays. I have really missed her these past 18 months, but her memories always bring her back. Of course, I’ll need a Jack-o’-lantern to light the doorway for the Halloween celebration that begins during the summer and to honor my friend, Jack T.

The Plant Man new year holiday card

Photo by Catharine Cooper

Happy New Year!

And in the end, I will spend the last night of the year with family and friends. We’ll toast one another and make unspoken resolutions, but I will surely be joyful, one day at a time. Happy New Year and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

