 Volume 14, Issue 104  |  December 30, 2022

LBCAC brings the year to a close with a New Year’s Eve FP 123022

Finish out 2022 with a New Year’s Eve celebration that includes rockin’ and rollin’, fun, food and friends, all at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) on December 31.

On Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2023 at 1 a.m., LBCAC will ring in the new year. Performers will include The Salty Suites, Jason Feddy, Ryan Heflin and the Laguna Tenor Rick Weber. Cuisine will be prepared by Chef Steve O.

The Salty Suites is an energetic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies. They raise the roof off anywhere they perform. Enjoy their original songs and bluegrass, old country, swing, classical and roots with a current edge.

lbcac brings salty suites

The Salty Suites 

Jason Feddy is Laguna Beach Arts Alliance’s “Artist of The Year” 2019-2020. He has worked as a singer/songwriter and guitarist ever since his school days, pausing only for five years as a morning jock on KX FM, Laguna Beach’s local radio station. Feddy is a central figure in the Laguna Beach music scene, curating and producing the city’s numerous outdoor music series. His album of songs from the plays of Shakespeare and the show, Shakespeare’s Fool are critically acclaimed.

lbcac brings jason feddy

Jason Feddy 

The Laguna Tenor Rick Weber was inspired by the world’s most beloved tenors – Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli, Mario Lanza and others – Weber’s repertoire includes arias from renowned operas, Neapolitan classics and musical standards. 

Ryan Heflin’s music is powerfully reflective and contemplative, with layers to be burned and undressed slowly, finding passionate expression in the extraordinary themes of childhood, nature, the wonder of existence, the beauty and tragedy of the human condition and a healthy subversion of societal norms.

For tickets, click here.

Both sensual and intellectual, metaphysical and deeply human, the music of Heflin takes listeners beyond the prosaic and back into life as poetry.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

