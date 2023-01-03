NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Fair Game 010323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The New Year offers everyone the chance to dream big in an attempt to change their life

TJ headshot AugA lot of people did it. As midnight approached over the weekend, morphing the world from December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023, many made plans on how to change, hence improve, their lives.

Most common are things like dieting or weight loss. Maybe adding to that a new workout regimen. Stopping smoking or stopping drinking are other popular choices. Some commit to a better relationship with a spouse or a church. Crazy people, like golfers, vow to become more serious about lowering their handicap.

Trust me, that one never works!

And, while all that is good, here are some numbers to ponder. A study was done in the middle of the decade that said 41% of Americans make resolutions with every sincere intent of carrying them through. Yet, by year’s end, only 9% felt they were successful keeping them.

Not a very convincing number!

Here’s how that slow progression to defeat unfolds: After one week of the New Year, 75% of the resolutions are still a go. Okay, that’s still somewhat positive. A week later, that number falls to 71%. After a month, 36% of the people have now given up; at six months it’s 54% of the people tossing in the towel.

So, does this mean setting a resolution is a bad thing? Not at all. Comparatively speaking, people with similar goals that don’t formally commit to them, have a failure rate of 96% after only six months.

The only sure bet you have is that 100% of the people who don’t set any resolutions will be successful. Think about it…no commitment, no failure!

The biggest problem with resolutions not working, in my estimation, is that people many times bite off more of a commitment than they can comfortably produce. 

Take drinking for example. If you’re an everyday drinker and you decide going into 2023 that you’re going to give up drinking completely, first it’s probably not going to happen and second, it might not be all that healthy for you to do so, depending on what your habit has become. You see, people who suddenly give up drinking after a long period can face medical challenges just stopping cold turkey.

A medical provider, obviously, can offer better advice…I know, hard to believe. Still, quitting drinking is an admirable goal. I fortunately did it four-plus years ago and have never looked back…to this point that is. As they say, “It’s a day at a time!” 

Still, it ranks up there as one of my life’s greatest accomplishments, and I’m not embarrassed or ashamed to admit it.

Other successes in my life include, in 2023 I celebrate 29 years of no smoking. It’s not often you credit an orthopedic surgeon for helping with this problem, but that’s exactly how it happened in my case. You see, I blew a knee out playing some softball years ago and Dr. Nicholas Yaru was preparing me for surgery. His question prior to going into the operating room, “Do you smoke?” Looking up from the gurney, my simple answer was “yes.” His response was blunt, “What are you, stupid?” Emphasis on the “stupid!”

You gotta love that kind of bedside manner. Well, to Nick’s credit, I came out of surgery and never picked up a cigarette again. He made me feel guilty doing it…and stupid! 

I’ve recounted that story to him more than once.

The bottom line is this, the things we think that will be good resolutions, are. Maybe we’ve let ourselves get too fat, and/or out of shape…our health is bad because we’re smoking, or drinking, or not eating correctly.

Ending those habits or lifestyles obviously would be good. Just do them smartly.

So, as we glide into this New Year, I congratulate those who have formally announced a resolution…and for those who didn’t, nothing says you can only do so on the first day of a New Year.

So, figure out what thing or things would most impactfully change your life for the better…then develop a support system around you to help you get there.

I’ve displayed many pictures of my young grandchildren in this column…I wouldn’t be nearly as present in their life as I am today without some of the changes I’ve made on my own.

Good luck.

• • •

Mayor Bob Whalen and the newly re-organized Laguna Beach City Council will meet for their first official meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.

Joining Mayor Whalen and City Councilmember George Weiss will be newly re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, along with new councilmembers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill.

Should be a good group with several fresh voices. I’m excited to see where they take things.

 

