 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Laguna Beach Live! jumps straight into 2023 010323

Laguna Beach Live! jumps straight into 2023

Beth’s Tuesdays 

Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. – Cej and Shaun Cromwell 

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

laguna beach beth wood

Courtesy of Steve Wood

Steve and Beth Wood

Laguna Live! Kicks off the New Year with Beth’s Tuesdays on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. The monthly singer/songwriter showcase takes place at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. Joining Beth on Stage will be Cej and Shaun Cromwell. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door and available at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

New for Live! at the Museum 

SUNDAY MATINEE 

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. – Trio MIZMOR 

Laguna Art Museum

laguna beach trio mizmor

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Trio MIZMOR 

Laguna Live’s popular monthly chamber music series Live! at the Museum in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum is still going strong. While the Thursday evening concerts are well attended, Laguna Live! wants to accommodate patrons who are unable to make a Thursday and have included four Sunday matinees for 2023. The first of these will be on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. and will feature Trio MIZMOR, cello, viola and violin. 

Live! at the Museum is free to Laguna Live! members; members of the museum and patrons of the museum on the day of the concert. Museum entry on the day is $14. Reservations are recommended and are available at https://lagunaartmuseum.org, or call 949.494.8971. 

Live! Music Matters Returns 

Thursday, Jan.19 at 11 a.m. 

Laguna Beach Library

laguna beach zach churchhill

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Zach Churchill 

Brought back by popular demand from happy parents, Live! Music Matters is a free interactive music session for kids up to age 6 with caregiver involvement. Starting again on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m., the sessions which take place at Laguna Beach Library are led by local musician Zach Churchill. Participants sing along, play child-friendly percussion and help Churchill play the guitar.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

 

