 Volume 15, Issue 1  |  January 3, 2023

Open for Construction workshop to be held on January 17

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m., join the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and fellow industry professionals for an overview of the New California Building Standards Code during the Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant.

California Building Standards will soon be entering a new code cycle with significant changes that affect design professionals, engineers, builders, property owners and real estate professionals.

This presentation will cover updates to the 2022 California Residential and Building Codes Standards. Contractors, architects, real estate professionals, residents, property and business owners are invited to attend.

Registration includes lunch for $35. A lunch ticket includes an entrée choice of Vegetarian Pasta, Chicken, or Salmon. There will be no walk-in tickets available. Registration will close on Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. To register, go here.

Mozambique Restaurant located at 1740 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

