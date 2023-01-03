It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly starting October 13 from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Literature

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Explore the park after dark on a guided interpretive two-hour, four-mile Full Moon Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5-7 p.m. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. This hike is suitable for ages 8 and up. Hikers must wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). Meet at the Berns Amphitheater in the Lower Moro parking lot (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs to the Campground Kiosk). Due to the nature of this hike, you will promptly begin at 5 p.m. $5 park entrance fee. Reservations are required to laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use parking fee.

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour along the coastal section of the park to explore several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1-3 p.m. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at stoplight “Los Trancos”). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

In the winter, shorebirds flock to our coastal shore and so, Crystal Cove State Park bird enthusiasts are hosting a Shorebird Walk along the beach at Pelican Point on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Come join this walk as you scan the sand looking for the threatened snowy plover and long-distance migrants like whimbrels, turnstones and black-bellied plovers. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Enjoy one of the lowest tides of the year on this King Tide walk at Crystal Cove State Park and explore the tidepools on this guided afternoon walk along the coastline at Rocky Bight on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos parking lot near the trailer (PCH inland at Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy a guided tidepool walk to Little Treasure Cove when the tide will fall to a-2.0, the lowest tide of the year on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #1, (PCH turn coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the end). Wear close-toed shoes (no flips) appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks as we will be rounding a headland at low tide and walking on uneven terrain. $15 day-use fee.

Head to the Historic District for Cocoa in the Commons and enjoy the spectacular King Tide on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 3-6 p.m. You will learn about Life in the Tidepools and what makes Crystal Cove State Park a Marine Protected Area (MPA). Park naturalists will serve up hot chocolate (bring a refillable cup if you have one) and everything tidepools. They will have props, taxidermy and lots of fun activities. Meet in the “Commons” located in the Historic District, directly across from the Beachcomber. Park in the Los Trancos Parking Lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos, walk down the nature trail through the tunnel located behind the Shuttle Stop, or take the Shuttle ($2 per person) $5 per hour, maximum $15.

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as see and hear their resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners, and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Winter Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground).

$15 day-use fee.

If you enjoy hiking, but are still new to the trails, join Crystal Cove State Park volunteer Dana Hunter for Hiking 101 and learn how to best enjoy your hiking experience in Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. As an experienced long-distance hiker, Hunter will share tips about preparing for your journey, choosing proper gear and appropriate trails for your fitness level. For early birds, join Dana for a three-mile hike. Dana, a long time Crystal Cove State Park volunteer, has been hiking for over 30 years. Among many other accomplishments, Hunter has summited Kilimanjaro, Mt. Fuji and Mt. Whitney. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs to the Campground). $15 day-use fee. To register or for more information, go here. The first 15 groups to sign up will receive a free goodie bag from Mother’s Market (one bag per group). Bring $15 to pay for parking and an optional fold-out chair to lounge in during presentations.

Come be a part of the Crystal Cove Clean-up Crew and kick off the New Year with some down and dirty volunteerism. Volunteers are needed for Stewardship Sunday to help clean the beach, bluff trail, and parking lots on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8-11 a.m. They will have supplies on hand but if you have them, bring your own supplies including buckets and reusable bags to help reduce plastic waste. Meet at Pelican Parking Lot #4 (PCH coastward at Pelican Point, left at the kiosk to the last lot) Parking fee waived for event. For questions, email laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov.

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here. To view the fall recreation guide, click here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Free: Bounce Obstacle Course & Games

~Pro Touch Soccer Holiday Clinics

~Swim Team & Water Polo

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Dog Training

~Hoffy Tour: Riverside Mission Inn & Chicano Museum

DANCE CLASSES

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness

~Pickleball

EVENTS

January 2023: Citizens Police Academy.

Click here to register.

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

STEM Engineering using LEGO

Jedi Engineering: Tuesday-Friday, Jan. 3-6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Prepare for a full-day LEGO camp. First build projects inspired by cool machines while applying real-world concepts in physics and engineering. Then, venture into the world of Minecraft in their unique LEGO experience. Get ready to build your base, craft your tools, and use your Minecraft to harvest raw resources and battle to stop the Ender Dragon from ending the war. Geared to ages 6-11. Minimum 11. Cost: $250. Takes place at the Susi Q Community Center in the Community Room, 380 3rd St. Go here to create an account and register.

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Sierra

Sierra is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old female rabbit who is spayed. She has acquired the nickname, “the very nice rabbit” from all volunteers at the shelter due to her loving and gentle personality.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sierra adopted as soon as possible.

Sierra is still in need of a loving home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.