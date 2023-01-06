NewLeftHeader

 January 6, 2023

Laguna Beach Library celebrates 50th birthday FP 010623

Laguna Beach Library celebrates 50th birthday with fun and festivities on January 14

The community is invited to join the celebration as the Laguna Beach Library commemorates its 50th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 14. Lots of fun and exciting events have been planned to mark the occasion. Designed by Fred Briggs, who also designed the Dana Point Library, the Laguna Beach Library boasts a one-of-a-kind Fairy Garden. The garden was started by Jessica deStefano and is lovingly tended to by a team of volunteers.

laguna beach library building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Library plans celebration party on January 14 for its 50th birthday

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a presentation on roses by Master Gardeners and will be followed by:

–Fairy Garden activities at 1 p.m.

–Face painting from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

–Cake and Cookies with LBPD cops at 1:30 p.m.

–Tidepool Tank - touch live tidepool animals at 2 p.m.

–Live musical performer at 2 p.m.

–Photo booth at 2:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be a special book sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. – and much more. Don’t miss out on the celebration!

The Laguna Beach Public Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

 

