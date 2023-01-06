NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 2  |  January 6, 2023

Rita Rudner stars in world premiere of the comedy Staged at Laguna Playhouse, beginning January 25

 Laguna Playhouse has announced that comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming world premiere of a hilarious new comedy, Staged, written by Martin Bergman and Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. Staged begins previews on Wednesday, Jan. 25; will open on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and perform through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Laguna Playhouse. 

Taylor and Burton, Olivier and Leigh…Fennington and Haverly. After an acrimonious divorce, can a famous, high-maintenance acting couple work together again 20 years later? Rudner stars as revered actress Fenella Fennington, with Mike McShane (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) starring as her ex-husband Jarvis Haverly, in this delightful comedy. Staged is the fourth new play that Bergman and Rudner have brought to the Laguna Playhouse. Their last Playhouse production, Two’s A Crowd, transferred to New York and enjoyed a successful run Off-Broadway.

 After a brief career as a comedy writer and performer on stage and TV in the UK, Bergman decided he preferred off-stage to on and moved to Australia to partner with that country’s top theatrical producer. Since moving to the U.S. in the late ‘80s, he has worked almost exclusively with his wife of 35 years, Rudner, whom he met when producing New York Stand Up Comedy. 

Rita Rudner closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

A limited engagement of “Staged” opens on January 25

Rudner began her career on Broadway in the 1970s. Some of the shows in which she appeared include Promises, Promises; Follies; Mack and Mabel; The Magic Show and Annie. In 1980, during Annie, Rudner decided to swap chorus lines for punchlines. After an apprenticeship in Manhattan comedy clubs, she began appearing regularly on USA TV, particularly on Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show and HBO. Together with her husband Bergman, Rudner became a successful and award-winning Hollywood screenwriter and best-selling author, as well as performing concerts all over America and the world. In 2000, the MGM Corporation built Rudner her very own theater on the Las Vegas Strip. 

A veteran film and television actor (and improvisor), McShane has performed on stages from London to Broadway. He got his start with Faultline, a groundbreaking improv troupe based in the San Francisco Bay Area. His West Coast stage and television credits include numerous productions, and he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy and the winner of a Cable Ace Award.

The cast of Staged also features (in alphabetical order): Annie Abrams, Kelly Holden Bashar, Brian Jones and Brian Lohmann. The understudies are Patrick Vest and Lindsey Young.

The design team is Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Nita Mendoza; Sound Design by Ian Scot; Properties Design by Kevin Williams and Costume Coordinator is Stacey Nezda. The Production Stage Manager is Natalie Figaredo. 

rita rudner lounging

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

“Staged” runs through February 12

Staged will preview on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will open on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and perform through Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. 

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.               

Tickets range from $50-$75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.                                                                                                                                                          

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays from 12-4 p.m.; Sundays, it is open two hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. I is open until showtime on all performance days.

The Laguna Playhouse is no longer requiring vaccine or testing to attend performances. This policy is subject to change without notice and may not apply to every performance. See the performance listing and ticket buying page for specifics. 

For more information on all shows and programming, and for complete biographies of the actors, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

