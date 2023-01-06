NewLeftHeader

 January 6, 2023

New Assemblywoman speaks on recent work, top issues, local control

By SARA HALL

A recently elected state official spoke at a meeting this week about her work in Sacramento so far, top issues facing the district and local control.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Jan. 5) with Assemblywoman Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) as the featured speaker.

Dixon, former Newport Beach mayor and councilmember, beat out local Judie Mancuso (D-Laguna Beach) for the seat in the recently redrawn 72nd Assembly District in the November election. The 72AD was previously represented by Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), who won in her new District 73.

“Laguna Beach is an important part of Assembly District 72,” she said. 

There are nine cities in the 72nd district, Dixon noted, and she’s looking forward to learning more about the city and local business-related issues.

She’s long been pro-business and supportive of local Chamber of Commerce organizations in her professional life, she added, so she understands the needs and issues confronting small business.

“I am your advocate in Sacramento,” she said. 

While she’s also pro-tourism, it needs to be balanced, she added. 

Dixon briefly mentioned a few of her platform issues, including the need for more local control, something she often emphasized during the campaign. 

An idea focused on local control that has been revisited often over the years was discussed during Wednesday’s meeting. Chamber board of directors member Jeffrey Redeker, who moderates the monthly Government Affairs meetings, asked Dixon about how she can assist in the city possibly acquiring Coast Highway from Caltrans. 

That’s an important issue, Dixon replied, noting that the City of Newport Beach bought the stretch of PCH that runs through Corona del Mar from Caltrans about 20 years ago.

“The city is responsible for its maintenance and upkeep, and the improvements; that’s the trade-off,” Dixon said. 

Newport Beach also informally considered acquiring another stretch of the highway north of CdM called Mariners’ Mile, which runs between Newport Boulevard and Dover Drive.

“Caltrans realizes they have a great opportunity to make some money for the State of California and so there’s just no point in talking about it further from a dollar standpoint, it was just out of anybody’s reach in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Dixon said. 

But if Laguna Beach is interested in seeing what it would take for their own section of the iconic highway, Dixon said she’d be happy to help, whether that’s by facilitating a discussion with the appropriate state officials or putting pressure on Caltrans when there’s an official request.

During the meeting, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis told Dixon that one of the early conversations city management will likely have with her office – if Laguna Beach City Council decides to pursue the idea – will be the possible acquisition of Coast Highway from Caltrans. If council supports moving forward with the purchase, they would need legislation to make that stretch of the state highway eligible, she explained. 

“If that’s the direction from the council, then we will be working closely with you on that legislation,” Dupuis said.

It will likely be up for consideration before the council in late January, she noted. 

Although Caltrans is currently investing about $35 million in improvements by adding sidewalks and improving ADA accessibility, so it will likely wait until those are finished. 

It’s often frustrating and time consuming trying to get local work done at the state level, she said, noting a recent Caltrans issue in Newport Beach. At speaking events and debates leading up to the election, Dixon lamented the decision-making system at the state level and often focused the blame on the super majority of Democrats in Sacramento.

Although something Dixon and her democratic predecessor share is an interest in protecting the coastline. Dixon said she’s been working in Sacramento to align the assemblymembers who represent beach cities in an informal “coastal caucus.” 

“I’ve talked to every one of them,” she said. “We’re all cognizant of the beach erosion issue and how it affects local cities and economies of local cities. That’s a long-term issue that we want to get our arms around as best we can.”

Since arriving in Sacramento, she’s established a number of good relationships with people in both parties, she added. 

“We’ve had a lot of bipartisan opportunities,” Dixon said. “I really want to work across the aisle.”

While the full committee rosters haven’t been finalized yet, leadership positions have been appointed and Dixon is serving as vice chair of the Local Government Committee and the Accountability and Administrative Review Committee, which she serves on with Petrie-Norris, who formed the AARC several years ago. 

“So we will have a good bipartisan partnership working on some of the issues that are important to our respective districts,” Dixon said. 

Since arriving in the State Capitol, she’s also been focusing getting the economy “running in a more orderly fashion,” Dixon said. 

On the first day of session in December, Dixon introduced two bills: AB 15 and AB 16.

AB 15 focuses on parole calculations and inmate release credits. According to the official text, “this bill would provide that Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records pertaining to an inmate’s release date and their early release credits are public records and are subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act. The bill would state that the provisions relative to the California Public Records Act are declaratory of existing law.”

Essentially, AB 15 relates to transparency in regards to early release from prison of incarcerated individuals, Dixon explained. 

AB 16 focuses on an adjustment suspension of the motor vehicle fuel tax. According to the official text, “this bill would authorize the governor to suspend an adjustment to the motor vehicle fuel tax, as described above, scheduled on or after July 1, 2024, upon making a determination that increasing the rate would impose an undue burden on low-income and middle-class families. The bill would require the governor to notify the Legislature of an intent to suspend the rate adjustment on or before January 10 of that year, and would require the Department of Finance to submit to the Legislature a proposal by January 10 that would maintain the same level of funding for transportation purposes as would have been generated had the scheduled adjustment not been suspended.”

AB 16 urges the governor through a proclamation to delay the annual increase in the state gas tax, Dixon explained. 

“He has not been receptive to that,” she noted. 

Dixon also mentioned some of her other interests, including working on reversing unfunded mandates that hit local governments, like housing requirements from SB 9 and 10, she said. 

“I cannot promise that I’m going to be successful in undoing these new laws, but certainly looking on the margins of where we can make improvements so that local governments, cities, can manage better through this whole housing crisis,” Dixon said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

