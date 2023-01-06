Laguna Beach 2023 preview 010623

Laguna Beach 2023 preview: predictions, priorities and projects

By SARA HALL

As the new year kicks off, the City of Laguna Beach has a lot on its plate. Stu News Laguna reached out to local officials, community leaders and longtime residents for their predictions, hopes and/or concerns, and resolutions for 2023.

Tallying up the responses, there’s some agreement across the board on some of the important issues facing the city this year: Affordable housing; wildfire mitigation and preparedness; starting the process to consider uses for the former St. Catherine of Siena Parish School property; enhancing the natural landscape and focusing on environmental issues, like the Climate Action Plan; working on the Parking Master Plan and collaboration among the new City Council lineup.

As noted in the city’s recent press release outlining 2022 accomplishments, several projects will kick off or make significant progress in 2023: Following escrow closing for 31796 Coast Highway, the city will take the next steps toward planning the property as the future site for the fire station #4 in South Laguna; a contract to update the Climate Protection and Action Plan and provide a more comprehensive, long-term plan is tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by council in January; the city will begin marine safety (ocean lifeguard) operations at South Laguna beaches starting March 1 and the findings of a comprehensive Community Risk Assessment/Standards of Cover will be shared in spring.

City Council will officially set the 2023 priorities at their strategic planning meeting scheduled for January 28.

Read on for some of the comments and department-specific responses shared with SNL.

2023 Mayor Bob Whalen shared a positive outlook for the upcoming year.

“I have high hopes for the City Council and the city in 2023,” Whalen said. “We have great new energy and perspectives on the council with the addition of Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi. We also have a very talented and committed group of city employees who work hard and are eager to move the city forward.”

He mentioned the all-day strategic planning session. The list will be long, as it always is, he said, but they will prioritize the items and then begin to tackle it as the year kicks off. He highlighted several of the same issues and projects echoed by others in their responses to SNL.

Whalen believes that some of the key priorities for 2023 will be to:

–Move into the design phase for fire station 4 in South Laguna.

–Develop the plan for the interim and long-term use of St. Catherine’s School.

–Complete the transfer of the South Laguna beaches from the county to the city and begin operations.

–Adopt a multi-year plan to add public parking throughout the city.

–Approve a permanent design for the Promenade on Forest.

–Adopt standards to make our temporary outdoor dining program permanent.

–Begin the environmental and design phase for undergrounding and other improvements to Laguna Canyon Road.

–Develop a viable housing program with the goal of adding rental housing for seniors and local workers.

–Begin work on updating the city’s Climate Action Plan to ensure the city does its part to fight climate change.

–Begin work on a long-range master plan for city facilities identifying necessary repairs, replacements, additions and upgrades.

“With so many important issues to address, one of my sincerest hopes is that we all can move past some of the rancor of recent years and engage in a positive and productive dialogue as we make decisions for our future,” Whalen said. “To me that means that we engage in robust but respectful debate, develop a consensus and then accept the consensus view (even if it is not our own view) and move on.”

Laguna Beach is an incredible place, he added, and that’s what they should focus on this year.

“One of my resolutions for the new year is to remember how fortunate we are to live here and to enjoy the beauty of Laguna, and what it has to offer, every day,” Whalen said. “I look forward to working with my fellow councilmembers to make 2023 a very productive year and the city an even more special place to live in. I wish everyone a happy and healthy new year!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The new and reorganized Laguna Beach City Council lineup (L-R) Alex Rounaghi, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Mayor Bob Whalen, Mark Orgill and George Weiss

2023 Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf had similar aspirations for working with the new council lineup.

“I anticipate some creative and interesting ideas coming from the new councilmembers for consideration,” Kempf said. “I am an optimistic person by nature and I think we are well positioned to move our town forward while addressing unanticipated challenges that may arise.”

Some of her top priorities for the city mirrored Whalen’s, including determining the usage and amenities desired at St. Catherine’s and continuing to work on funding opportunities to underground Laguna Canyon Road.

Kempf also mentioned the Parking Management and Mobility Plan for the city. She and Whalen, who have been working on the plan, will present their work periodically to the community as they formulate proposed solutions.

She’s also looking forward to working with Councilmember Mark Orgill and city staff to formulate a streamlined program to encourage commercial property owners to enhance their buildings.

“Our town is looking a bit shabby in places,” she noted.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Another priority should be implementation of more helipods along the wildland interface. Both water districts have included additional helipods in their respective budgets and planning documents, Kempf noted.

Wildfire mitigation and preparation is often a top issue for Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee Chair Matt Lawson, who also mentioned a few key items that stemmed from previous EDPC recommendations that are now coming to fruition in 2023.

A seismic evaluation of the city’s critical facilities, including the aging fire stations and city hall complex, will come before council for review in early 2023. This is obviously important in Laguna Beach due to the very real risk of earthquakes, he noted.

“We have to be concerned about this,” Lawson said. “I don’t know if it will be a problem in 30 minutes or 30 days or 30 years, but we’ll have to deal with it at some point.”

Depending on the magnitude of the event, outside agencies that Laguna Beach relies on for mutual aid will also likely be impacted, Lawson pointed out, so the local agencies need to be able to help.

“To do that, we need to make sure our police and fire and critical command staff don’t have to dig out from under the rubble of what had been their own facilities,” Lawson said.

The second EDPC recommended item coming up this year is the staffing adequacy for the fire department. The result of the comprehensive community risk assessment and standards of cover will likely be available in the second quarter of the year, Lawson said.

Lawson also emphasized that they need to focus on dealing with what climate scientist Daniel Swain recently presented to the EDPC: “Climate whiplash.” The term refers to the severe swings of extreme weather events. The “bomb cyclone” and heavy rain and snow storms hitting California this week amid a historic drought in the region is a prime example.

“It’s the idea that even as we prepare for dealing with escalated and elevated fire risk, we also have to maintain an all-hazards approach to prevention,” Lawson said.

For the city, the concern is improving drainage and preventing landslides, he added.

His 2023 resolution for the city is at the basis of EDPC’s work: Keep residents, staff and everyone safe for the next 12 months.

Shelly Bennecke, who commented as a Laguna Beach resident although she also volunteers as a member of the EDPC and chairs the Environmental Sustainability Committee, also noted safety and wildfire mitigation projects as key issues for the city.

“As I see it, safety and environmental issues will continue to be top priorities,” Bennecke said.

Some examples on the safety side include likely continued work in the Wildfire Mitigation Plan and utility undergrounding projects, she pointed out.

Planning Commission Chair Jorg Dubin also mentioned undergrounding utilities in the canyon as an important project.

“It will keep us safe from fire hazards and ongoing shut down of LCR due to wayward drivers hitting telephone poles,” he said.

In addition to Whalen and Kempf, several others commented that undergrounding utilities is a top issue for the city.

Dubin named other key priorities for the city, including: A parking structure behind and connected to the digester building that will service all of the Downtown and Main Beach use, thus allowing for easement of parking restrictions on businesses; streamlining the planning process; continuing to create an environment of “ownership” for all city employees so they have a stake in and take pride in the community and a fully developed and amazing plan for the permanent Promenade, or as he calls it, “Forest Plaza.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A top issue for many centers around affordable housing in the city

His top issue centers around affordable housing needs for artists, moderate income folks, seniors and studio space for artists.

“If we are going to continue to call Laguna Beach an art colony then we better start addressing affordability for the younger generation of artists who would like to live and create here,” Dubin said.

Housing and Human Services Committee Chair Ketta Brown agreed with the idea to focus on housing this year.

“2023 should be ‘The Year of Housing,’” she said.

The city needs to actually address the siting and building of inclusionary housing, Brown said. Laguna Beach must plan to build 394 units within the next seven years, according to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.

“There is no time to waste! Everyone involved should put their best ideas forward so that these units are not ‘ghettoized’ and can be fairly distributed throughout the town,” Brown said.

She’s also looking forward to getting a Housing Trust off the ground to help take advantage of funding that is available for this purpose.

“Laguna is filled with smart, savvy folks who can help shepherd this through. Fingers crossed,” she added. “Here’s hoping that the new City Council can work together without rancor and division and that the citizenry will let them do the job the members were elected to do with trust and forbearance. A tall order but I think it can be achieved!”

Others also echoed hope for the new group of councilmembers and ideas for the future leadership of the city.

“Good leadership to me is about being inclusive where everyone has a voice and is not afraid to offer up ideas for fear of retribution,” Dubin said. “We have good people in place at the top which is a great start, however adopting the concept of ‘kaizen’ would be a helpful tool.”

Kaizen, Dubin explained quoting One Small Step Can Change Your Life by Robert Maurer, means that “All changes, even positive ones, are scary. Attempts to reach goals through radical or revolutionary means often fail because they heighten fear. But the smalls steps of Kaizen disarm the brain’s fear response, stimulating rational thought and creative play.”

He hopes 2023 will include progress and visionary leadership.

“We are living in very different times than in our past. We need to not only live in the 21st century but recognize that we have stagnated for too long,” Dubin said. “Time to refresh and become leaders in Orange County on all fronts from the environment, forward-thinking infrastructure projects, affordable housing and the greatest challenge is to navigate around the bureaucratic roadblocks to progress that can hang things up for years, if not decades.”

As a resident, Bennecke would also like to see a continued dedication to the best communication, collaboration and celebration for everyone’s benefit.

On the environmental side for 2023 priorities, the Neighborhood Environmental Protection Plan and the update to the city’s Climate Action & Adaptation Plan are good examples of the work being done on these topics, Bennecke said.

The ESC recommended to council that the city update the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which was approved and is now in the RFP process, she explained. This update will likely take place this year and will have a focus on the city’s greenhouse gas emission reductions.

“As a resident, I am encouraged by the city’s commitment to the environment and it will be nice to see our future be more energy independent with community choices for items like solar, alternative fuels and more,” Bennecke said.

She also encouraged other residents to get involved with city issues.

“If an issue arises that you care about, raise your hand, for me, I did and it has been a rewarding experience in the safety and environmental areas for our city,” she said.

Laguna Beach is a town full of countless talented residents and she hopes for more citizens to step into the issues that are important to them that will ultimately help the city become safer, cleaner and more fun.

Laguna Beach is an astute and creative community, agreed Arts Commission Chair Karen Wood, who commented as an individual resident, although she also volunteers to serve on the Arts Commission.

“I hope our year rolls out filled with good intention, fruitful collaboration, and positive and surprising results,” she said.

She hopes to see the performing arts regionally and beyond continue to re-blossom and once again be fully embraced by local audiences.

“I’m especially intrigued by the rich possibilities presented by the newly acquired St. Catherine’s campus,” Brown added. “It will be fun and inspiring to imagine the cultural impact and community building activities that may open to us as we shape options and re-imagine the future there.”

St. Catherine’s was at the top of a lot of lists for important projects heading into 2023.

Longtime resident and Village Laguna past president Ann Christoph hoped for a positive and thorough process to plan for the city’s use of the former school property.

“Invite all to carefully consider and weigh the pros and cons of various proposed uses. Take time to consider,” she said. “This is a time to move thoughtfully and slowly as ideas gel.”

Other key topics Christoph hopes Laguna Beach will tackle: Improve city services and encounters at city hall, make needed changes to employee direction and work environment; enhance the city’s natural beauty with improved maintenance and added landscaping and appoint a landscape and parks oversight committee.

She suggested focusing on achieving city beautification and undergrounding goals without taking over Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway from Caltrans.

“Costs and liability are massive, would require huge increases in staff and equipment for the miles of regional roadways that would become our responsibility,” Christoph said.

Although others commented that purchasing Laguna’s stretch of Coast Highway would be worth it.

Longtime resident and local building owner Sam Goldstein said the city needs to buy both the highway and Laguna Canyon Road so the community can make necessary changes without county or Caltrans involvement.

He also suggested making some changes to the roadway.

“The city needs to build many parking structures throughout the city with a thought of getting rid of parking on Pacific Coast Highway and opening the PCH to planting mediums to soften the way the streets look and feel,” Goldstein said. “Start with acquiring strategic properties on Glenneyre to make that happen.”

Goldstein’s other top issues include: Affordable housing; re-negotiating the existing lease between the city and the Pageant of Masters; the water districts working to re-use wastewater and turn it into drinking water and “the city needs to create an environment that stops ongoing NIMBY behavior.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Local businesses will face some challenges in 2023

As far as the local economy in 2023, small businesses will be challenged with several things in 2023, Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold commented. She mentioned three items as the top issues facing Laguna Beach businesses this year:

–Minimum wage in California jumps to a more living wage of $15.50 which will be an issue for some small businesses to absorb.

–Inflation, inflation, inflation.

–Online shopping is now woven into the fabric of people’s daily lives. Local merchants need to plan and prepare their business model to include websites and online shopping.

She shared similar hopes as other responses for the city tackling certain projects this year, including a viable parking management plan and a permanent Promenade. Hornbuckle-Arnold also suggested the city work on a Downtown maintenance ordinance that will encourage landlords to paint, landscape and update their buildings.

“Some describe Laguna as charming. While I agree, driving down Broadway and Coast Highway there are several buildings that could really use a minor facelift,” Hornbuckle-Arnold said.

Although the Downtown isn’t the only area deserving of planning and enhancements, Christoph noted.

A top issue for Laguna Beach in 2023, as Christoph highlighted, is for the city to devote thought and budgeting to residential areas, considering neighborhood concerns. She suggested reconsidering making the Promenade permanent and instead restore Forest Avenue, finish reasonable enhancements in the Downtown and move on to other priorities.

For example, priorities in South Laguna include acquiring the Garden Park, she said. The play equipment at Village Green should be repaired and the property across the street from Village Green should be acquired for a play field where dogs are allowed.

Christoph’s number one priority is for the city to “get serious about historic preservation.”

“The city has not looked at historic preservation as the asset it could be for our city. We could take advantage of our unique status as a historic town that still retains its unique character and implement policies that celebrate that,” she said. “Resolve historic preservation lawsuits in favor of preservation. Conform with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), avoid future lawsuits and achieve proper treatment of historic resources. Create processes that are clear, consistent and fair for property owners. Promote incentive programs. Strive for maximum historic preservation in the city’s own projects. Consider formation of historic districts which could protect the town from some of the impacts of state mandates.”

Overall, Christoph is optimistic that now that the city is moving past the pandemic and there’s a council that has the potential to promote positive communication and develop consensus, they will accomplish much with enthusiastic community support.

She has several New Year’s resolutions for the city:

“More kindness and less strife. Start with the testimony and responses at council meetings. Use Pope Francis as a model, not Washington D.C.,” she said. “Consider residents as partners in achieving city greatness, not the enemy. (And) rejoice in the loveliness of Laguna Beach and take seriously our responsibility to care for this special place so that it remains that way going into the future.”

Christoph’s fellow Village Laguna board member and past president Johanna Felder also mentioned respectful consideration of residents as a hope for the new year.

“The hope for 2023 is that the city hall will take advantage of those with institutional knowledge of Laguna Beach in the education of new staff and that citizens will be treated with respect by the city council and staff,” Felder said. “A resolution for the city in 2023 is to regain the confidence of its residents by being more transparent and by including residents in major decisions, such as the need and financing of parking structures and the Promenade.”

As an example, she mentioned the agreement with the Presbyterian Church for a proposed parking structure “which obligates taxpayers before the city conducted the much-promised Master Parking Plan.”

Her other top issues for the city in 2023: Concern about how the revised Downtown Specific Plan will affect the Downtown and that any approval of added second stories along Forest Avenue will not only negatively affect the historic Downtown and concern that the city caving into developer proposals and having all developers present comprehensive plans before they are given permits and to follow up on all work is performed according to the permits.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.