 Volume 15, Issue 2  |  January 6, 2023

Gala at BBR set to raise funds for assistance and awareness for living organ donors

Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Balboa Bay Resort. Founding Chair Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and Organ Donor Heidi Miller, a Laguna Beach resident, cordially invite the community to this special event to support the launch of the Living Organ Donor Assistance Fund.

The evening begins with an arrival reception at 6 p.m. which includes a hosted bar and hearty appetizers, followed by a prime rib dinner and dessert buffet at 8 p.m. The gala concludes with dancing and entertainment starting at 9 p.m. by Jerry Mandel and the Irvine Barclay Theatre Jazz Band with Bruce Cook.

Gala at BBR trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Balboa Bay Resort

(L-R) Bruce Cook, Carole Pickup (seated) and Heidi Miller

“The care and well-being of living organ donors is the first step in saving lives in need of vital medical care,” said Founding Chair Carole Pickup. “At Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, it’s our honor to help raise financial support and awareness to this critical cause. Taking away the financial burden that many organ donors face will enable so many more generous individuals to consider saving a life and choosing to become an organ donor.”

The purpose of the Living Organ Donor Assistance Fund is to provide financial assistance to living organ donors paying for expenses related to lost wages, hotel, travel, medical appointments and more. 

Tickets to Life Savers Foundation of Orange County’s inaugural gala start at $250 per person. Checks can be made payable to the following address: Living Organ Donor Assistance Fund, 1374 Cerritos Drive, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, or the Venmo to @livingorgandonorassistancefund. The deadline to RSVP is January 12.

Sponsorship packages are also available to the Life Savers Foundation Gala. Levels range from Sapphire to Platinum with packages starting at $1,000.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Heidi Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

