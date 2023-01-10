NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade announces winners 011023

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade announces winners of Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School contests

The 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade committee has selected the winners of the Thurston Middle School Essay Contest and the Laguna Beach High School Program Cover Art Contest.

Chosen as the winner of the Thurston Essay Contest is Skylar DiMaggio.She will receive a $100 award donated by the Parade committee.

The winner of the Laguna Beach High School Cover Art Contest is Jonah Goldstein.U.S. Bank has donated his $100 award.

The 56th Patriots Day Parade will march on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m.The entry deadline for the Parade is Friday, Jan. 13. The parade theme is “Volunteer Heroes” and this year’s Grand Marshal is Toni Iseman.

For more information, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

