 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

Laguna’s only community theater expands board, readying for Lagunatics’ 30th anniversary

No Square Theatre added two longtime Laguna residents to their board as their 30th year of Lagunatics preparations begin. The move adds diverse and expanded talents in marketing and fundraising to the board of Laguna’s only community theater. Dr. Tom Bent, past clinical director of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic and Carrie Reynolds, president of Reynolds Design Group, a marketing company.

“Dr. Bent brings his enthusiasm for non-profits and fundraising talent to No Square,” explained Bree Burgess Rosen, artistic director and founder. “Carrie brings a treasure trove of marketing skills.” 

The board hopes to grow awareness of the breadth of fun and entertainment Laguna’s only community theater offers the town. This next year will include one concert, three grant-funded educational programs and, of course, Lagunatics, one of seven musicals coming this season. “We need the discipline a strategic marketer brings and look forward to Carrie helping to developing our communication strategy, digital presence and messaging outreach,” said Burgess Rosen. “Tom brings non-profit strategic planning and goal setting and will be key to helping us secure the funding we need to make our entire season and future seasons a success.”

Lagunas only Tom Bent

Courtesy of Tom Bent

Dr. Tom Bent with his wife, Carolyn

Dr. Bent is a long-time resident of Laguna Beach as well as a supporter of No Square Theatre since its earliest days.He has a background in medicine and in non-profit management.He is a family physician and was director of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic for many years.

“No Square Theatre brings a sense of joy, community and, frankly, lunacy to our slice of beachside paradise,” said Dr. Bent.“The trademark wit and sarcasm of No Square’s production has been the perfect anti-depressant in these troubled times.I am honored to be invited to the board of directors and, having a complete lack of artistic talent, hope to bring my experience in fundraising and my enthusiasm for theater to the table.”

Dr. Bent lives in Bluebird Canyon with his wife, Carolyn, an artist and graphic designer.

Reynolds, president of Reynolds Design Group, a marketing company, brings extensive non-profit volunteer experience as a past board member of the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club and on the marketing committee of the Orangewood Foundation. She has offered her pro-bono expertise to SchoolPower, KX FM 104.7 Radio and the Susi Q Center. “When we opened our new senior center, Carrie helped us define our brand, our messaging, and the role we wanted to play in the lives of a diverse community of older adults,” said past board president Chris Quilter and long-time contributing writer of Lagunatics. Reynolds lives in North Laguna with her husband, Michael, an architect.

Lagunas only Carrie Reynolds

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Carrie Reynolds

Carrie Reynolds with her husband, Michael

With four-show weekends and a larger theater, Reynolds hopes to introduce Lagunatics to a host of new theatergoers this year. “We are thrilled Lagunatics will be back in the Forum Theater in March for our 30th anniversary show so if you missed it all these years, now comes the chance to laugh through and love our greatest hits.” Reynolds answers to why she loves being in the cast: “You don’t know community until you have laughed together tightening each other’s bodices or danced together as gas-passing goats.” 

No Square Theatre performances take place at 384 Legion St., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.nosquare.org.

 

