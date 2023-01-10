NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

PMMC after-school programs enrolling now 011023

PMMC after-school programs enrolling now

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is offering learners and leaders after-school educational opportunities for youth and is enrolling now. The programs include the Youth Action Council Leadership Program, Ocean Explorers and Ocean Heroes.

Youth Action Council is a leadership program for high school students (grades 9-12) who wish toshare their passion for marine science while also making a positive impact for the ocean.The program brings groups of teens together from San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties to discuss a variety of ocean conservation issues in regards to the endangered Southern Resident killer whales. The program begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with meetings held the third Tuesday of the month from 4-6 p.m. Interested teens can apply here.

PMMC after school youngsters

Photos courtesy of PMMC

Youngsters investigate marine science through the world of marine mammals in Ocean Explorers

Ocean Explorers is an online after-school program that investigates marine science through the world of marine mammals. Over the course of four different sessions, children (ages 8-12) earn about a diversity of marine mammals, their adaptations, and what life is like living under the sea.Explorers will be mailed a special kit with activity supplies included.Sign up by January 18 to receive your kit before the program begins on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and takes place every Wednesday during the month of February. Book you space here.

PMMC after school boy microscope

Children are engaged in marine science and conservation topics with optional offsite stewardship projects in Ocean Heroes

Calling all future marine biologists, conservationists and ocean stewards.Ocean Heroes is an in-person, after-school science programdesigned for children ages 8-12. Children are engaged in marine science and conservation topics, hands-on activities, games, crafts and optional offsite stewardship projects.This program begins on Friday, Feb. 3 and takes place on the first Friday of the month through May. Sign up here.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

