NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

56.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 3  |  January 10, 2023

Mozart Classical Orchestra to perform at LBHS 011023

Mozart Classical Orchestra to perform at LBHS’ Artists Theater on January 22

Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO) will be performing at Laguna Beach High School’s (LBHS) Artists Theater on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.

Under the musical direction of Conductor Ami Porat, the celebration of their namesake – Mozart – comes to life as the orchestra celebrates Mozart’s birthday anniversary. This annual “all Mozart” program will open with the powerful yet rarely heard Idomeneo Overture, opening with a bold ceremonial flourish in a brilliant, fanfare-like D Major, immediately defining broad strokes and grand gestures. 

Mozart Classical Orchestra Lippi

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of MCO

Violinist Isabella Lippi will be the featured soloist in Mozart’s Concerto K. 219 for violin and orchestra in A major

Violinist Isabella Lippi will be the featured soloist in Mozart’s Concerto K. 219 for violin and orchestra in A major. A virtuoso performer with a rich national and international career, Lippi is the concertmaster of the Elgin Symphony.

“Play it with fire and as fast as possible,” were Mozart’s own instructions for the two outer movements of the majestic Symphony No. 35, a brilliant masterpiece dedicated to the Haffner family, one of Mozart’s sponsors.

Mozart Classical Orchestra concert

Click on photo for a larger image

Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO) will be celebrating Mozart’s birthday anniversary with the concert at the Artists Theater on January 22

Tickets are $39 and can be purchased online at https://mozartorchestra.org/tickets.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.