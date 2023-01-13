NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

90th anniversary Pageant of the Masters’ casting call FP 011323

90th anniversary Pageant of the Masters’ casting call drew candidates from across the southland

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Tiffany Fink, an eighth grader at the California School of the Arts in San Gabriel, is one of this year’s Pageant of the Masters’ hopefuls. The 13-year-old integrated arts student saw the Pageant’s casting call on Facebook and recognized the incredible opportunity. It was such an incredible opportunity that her family of five all applied and will willingly make the roughly 100-mile roundtrip nightly drive from their home in Sierra Madre if she gets the role. 

“She was so excited, and I was equally excited because I’d heard about [the Pageant] but never attended,” said Tiffany’s mother, Ling. “I decided we had to go down there. It’s a long drive, but we had to try.” 

90th anniversary 1

Click on photo for a larger image

The Fink family from the San Gabriel Valley all decided to audition for this year’s Pageant after their daughter, Tiffany, who grew excited about the casting call. (L-R) Alexander (11), Tiffany (13), Mark, Ling and Charlotte (4).

Tiffany’s parents, Mark and Ling, both applied along with her two siblings, Alexander (11) and Charlotte (4). “The process was straightforward and seamless,” said Mark. “The biggest surprise was how many people were there. There were a lot more people than we thought there would be. Everybody was very passionate and professional, and the process was pretty noninvasive. They made everything very comfortable.” 

90th anniversary 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Charlotte Fink stands for her photo, the final step in the casting call process

The Fink family joined more than 670 new and returning applicants this weekend for the Pageant’s annual casting call. “The attendance at this year’s casting call was better than last year, so my assumption is that we will gradually get back to normal numbers,” said Pageant Director Diane (Dee) Challis Davy. “It is a good sign that people are feeling more comfortable volunteering.” 

The Pageant aims for at least 1,000 applicants to fill the 500 positions in two rotating casts. Roughly 50% of the applicants are returning volunteers, coming as far away as Temecula and, in past years, San Diego.

“Casting call this year saw the return of so many wonderful volunteers,” said Costume Director Reagan Foy. “It’s exciting to watch the children grow and connect with friends they’ve made over the summers. To welcome the adults back who are so devoted to the success of the Pageant and to see the amazement in the eyes of people who have never signed up as to how organized and large the production is of putting on a casting call.” 

90th anniversary 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Costume Director Reagan Foy (right) alongside Costume Stitcher Kynzie Miller (left). Foy’s stylish attire is always a source of conversation. 

Foy uses roughly 50 volunteers over the three-day call to measure the applicants. Another dozen volunteers help with data entry. “I understand the Pageant is a big commitment of time over the summer, but I can’t stress enough how much fun our volunteers have,” said Foy. “We must be doing something right because they return year after year.”

This year’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, promises several surprises and never-before-seen tableaus. “We have a good variety,” said Challis Davy. “[We’ll visit] Taos, N. M.; Paris; Florence; New York; and even East Los Angeles. The work of Toulouse Lautrec will take us to the Parisian demi-monde of the 1890s. The characters who inhabit his posters will be brought to life including Jane Avril, La Goulue, Aristide Bruant, Yvette Guilbert and Loie Fuller.”

90th anniversary 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Pageant Director Diane (Dee) Challis Davy has been with the Pageant for more than four decades and has served as its director for 26 years 

Of course, no show about world-famous art colonies would be complete without honoring our own hometown. “It’s fitting that we will recognize Laguna Beach as an art colony through the eyes of the late artist Roger Kuntz,” said Challis Davy. “We’ll recreate three of his paintings. And, of course, we will celebrate the 90th with a special video introduction to the Last Supper.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

None of these paintings are without their creative trials. “The pieces are still by artists that we all know and love to create here at Pageant. However, Diane has challenged us, as a staff, to recreate these works by Renoir, Monet, John Sloan, Archibald Motley, Roger Kuntz, and others that were believed to not be doable as tableaus,” said Foy. 

But challenges like these are Foy’s favorite part of the job. “We recreated Rex Brandt’s Surfriders, 1959 for the 2018 show. It’s a very abstract piece where the figures are made of shapes in bold, contrasting colors to give the impression of humans on the beach. Turning real people into these abstract figures turned out to be one of my favorite all-time challenges and worked perfectly as a Pageant piece. That is how I see many of the pieces this year. The human shapes are more painterly with Renoir’s impressionist brush strokes, Sloan’s more rough style of realism, Motley’s exaggerated caricatures and Kuntz’s abstract figures. This year will [require] many techniques where I will need to add additional elements to the costume, whether that is through interfaced fabric, craft foam or fabric-covered armatures that help aid in the exaggeration you see in the figures in this year’s selection of pieces,” Foy said.

90th anniversary 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Props from previous years were sold at this year’s casting call 

In addition to these highly refined costuming techniques, Challis Davy is once again seeking out skilled performers. “I’m auditioning singers and performers, including two who can sing in French,” she said. “And Laguna favorite Mark Turnbull is writing a song (lyrics and music) for the opening sequence called In the Company of Artists.” 

Even after 90 years, every show is utterly unique and carries with it its own challenges. In the past, Foy has created dragon wings, sculpted monkey headpieces, a walking Champagne bottle and an astronaut costume for a volunteer who floated on stage as the set pulled away. “January is my favorite time of year at the Pageant,” she said. “Welcoming everyone back and learning what Diane’s vision is and what we will be recreating. I get such joy out of knowing what’s in store for our summer audience,” she said.

Foy wishes she could share some of this summer’s surprises, but she’s sworn to secrecy. “I can say we are going to open the show in a very exciting and new way as we introduce one of the more famous art colonies,” she said. “We’ll continue the show with so many new works the audience has never seen us create before.” 

90th anniversary 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Headpiece designer Rome Fiore takes measurements of every applicant

Despite a good turnout on Sunday, the Pageant is still seeking applicants of all ages and ethnicities to ensure a robust pool to draw upon. No theater experience is necessary. The Pageant’s only requirement is that participants can hold still for 90 seconds.

In addition to needing volunteers to pose in the Pageant, volunteers are needed for positions in the wardrobe, make up and headdress departments, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions. 

“There are a lot of male roles this year, so it would be nice to have more men apply,” said Casting Director Nancy Martin, who is celebrating her 39th year with the Pageant. And, as always, people of every ethnicity are required to meet the demands of the show’s celebration of the international art scene. 

90th anniversary 7

Click on photo for a larger image 

Returning applicant Vivyan Vettraino (left) with her mother, Robyn 

As COVID transmission numbers have eased, the Pageant is no longer requiring proof of vaccination status. To schedule an appointment to be measured or for more information on volunteering, contact the Pageant’s casting office by calling 949.494.3663. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

