 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Jazz is back: Laguna Live! Winter Series FP 011323

Jazz is back: Laguna Live! Winter Series returns with variety of shows 

By THERESA KEEGAN

It’s been almost three years since COVID disrupted everyone’s life, and so it is with a special enthusiasm that organizers are planning this year’s Jazz Wednesday Winter series. 

“Laguna Live! has trusted me to bring in some different things and stretch out a little bit,” said Artistic Director Bijon Watson. “And this year we have a pretty rounded-out group.”

Indeed, the musical content for the 2023 season varies from traditional jazz standards to the danceable bossa nova and even some New Orleans Mardi Gras fun is part of the schedule. 

“It’s an eclectic mix of different styles,” said Watson, explaining the diverse genres complement Laguna Beach’s sophisticated audiences. He should know. Not only is he a world-famous musician and educator and has been the jazz program’s artistic director since 2010, but he also has family in the area and has been coming to Laguna for decades.

“Each place has different audiences. You really have to be in tune with what the community wants to hear.” 

Jazz Wednesdays



Courtesy of Laguna Live!

The Laguna Live! Jazz Wednesday Winter Series will return to the [seven-degrees] event space for 2023

Choosing the theme of the four concerts, and then the Southern California musicians to perform the programs, is a bit easier for 2023, when life is mostly expected to proceed as planned. (Last year’s jazz program was modified because of COVID and 2020 was cancelled entirely.) This year’s winter season, being held at the [seven-degrees] event space on Laguna Canyon Road offers a hint of normal, as doors will open before the shows begin for cocktails, snacks and socializing.

Watson will lead the first of the four concerts with “The Soul of Jazz.” He and his bandmates, along with singer Maiya Sykes, will perform songs from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick and even The Doobie Brothers. 

“I want to pay a tribute to these soul artists,” said Watson, “and play those deeper cuts and put our jazz treatment to it.” 

Bijon Watson



Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Trumpeter Bijon Watson (center playing trumpet), artistic director of the LagunaLive! Jazz Wednesdays Winter Series, will add a twist of jazz to classic soul songs during the opening show

A soulful start to winter jazz series 

The timing of the February 8 concert is perfect, as the Boston-based musician will discover three days earlier whether his newest album Generation Gap will have gone from Grammy-nominated, to Grammy winner in the category of Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. The album brings together well-established jazz leaders as well as younger musicians. 

“We have a lot of great artists on there,” said Watson. “It’s stacked with a Who’s Who in jazz.” 

Although he’s been on many Grammy-nominated, and Grammy-winning albums and songs, this is the first time Watson is nominated as co-leader, along with Steven Feifke. “It’s really an honor,” he said. “And to go from that to the Laguna jazz is just great.”

On February 22, the series will take on a Mardi Gras New Orleans attitude as Dan Barrett and his Old Fashioned Jazz Band take to the stage. 

“We’ll be playing a lot of New Orleans-style jazz and mix it with some swing era and some bebop,” said the trombonist. “The emphasis is on having a great time.” 

Dan Barrett



Courtesy of Dan Barrett

Trombonist Dan Barrett and his band will celebrate with music from New Orleans

Mardi Gras excitement arrives in town 

This is the first time Barrett, an Orange County resident, will be performing in Laguna Beach. He often is traveling and performing at various jazz festivals and throughout Europe. He was inspired to go into jazz music because of the Big Band sound, as well as smaller groups that ultimately led to bebop.

“The best way to play music is in front of a live audience,” said Barrett. “There’s an energy when you see the people and their reactions.” But it’s not just the musicians who benefit. People in the audience have a heightened experience with a live jazz show.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“You’re using more of your senses – not just your ears, but your eyes. The musicians react to each other and are constantly surprising themselves because they’re improvising,” he said. “They raise an eyebrow here and there to communicate with each other and people get to follow their line of thought. All that happens right in front of you in a live performance.”

Kleber Jorge



Courtesy of Kleber Jorge

Kleber Jorge is thrilled to be back in Laguna Beach for a performance 

Bossa nova strikes the right chord 

The audience will be swaying and likely dancing in the aisle on March 8 when Brazilian jazz guitarist and vocalist Kleber Jorge takes to the stage. His quartet, Rio Life, will be playing bossa nova standards and some original compositions by Jorge, who is thrilled to be returning to Laguna Beach. 

His performance at the Festival of Arts in 2022 was a highlight for this musician who regularly tours with Sergio Mendes, performs internationally and has been on multiple movie scores. 

“They were really expecting to hear something,” he said of the Laguna audience. “They appreciate the details and when you approach something with the instrument interpretation, people really dig it.” 

While Jorge loves standard jazz, when performing he sticks to his native Brazilian rhythms and his own compositions, which he developed after having come to the U.S. to study music in the 1980s. 

“I don’t think the American audience wants to hear a Brazilian singing Americana music,” he laughed. “They want to hear original stuff.” 

Tony Guerrero



Courtesy of Tony Guerrero

Trumpeter Tony Guerrero is excited to be performing back in Laguna Beach where his musical roots took hold. The Winter Jazz Series allows him to play his favorite music – American standards. 

The series finishes with a favorite 

When Tony Guerrero takes to the stage on March 22, it will be a bit of a homecoming for the accomplished trumpeter, as his first band rehearsal and many of his first gigs were in Laguna Beach. He’ll be presenting jazz standards, along with young vocalist Rachel Avalon, who just relocated to California. 

“We do the Great American Songbook,” he said, “but it covers a lot more ground than that. It’s great music from the greatest songwriting era.”

Guerrero, who has performed with the jazz series in prior years – and also travels for concerts and with actress Jane Lynch in See Jane Sing – believes jazz is one of America’s true art forms, with room for everyone. 

“Someone who thinks they don’t like jazz has never gotten in front of the right band to realize they love it,” he said. “There are so many varieties of jazz.” 

He fell in love with music thanks to a teacher at his Santa Ana junior high school and went on to Cal State Fullerton to study music. 

After his first album was signed, upon graduation, he took to the road and hasn’t looked back.

“Little by little I found a pathway from my first gig in Laguna Beach,” he said. “And I just love going there to play.” 

Tickets to the Laguna Live! Winter Wednesdays Jazz program are $37.50 each, or $150 for the series. For tickets, click here

[seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

