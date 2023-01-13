NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Laguna Beach Chamber to hold breakfast panel 011323

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 7:30-9 a.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is holding a breakfast panel at Lang Park in the Port Room. The program theme is, “How do we get the right people in the right seats?”

Learn from fellow business leaders on how they find and retain rockstar employees. You’ll come away with best practices for leveraging your core values to attract, retain, reward and promote the right people in the right seats. 

Laguna Beach Chamber Wolfgang

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Mike Wolfgang

The panel will be moderated by Mike Wolfgang, professional EOS speaker, EOS Worldwide.

Featured panelists include Dom Farnan, chief conscious connector, DotConnect; Nick Shipp, executive chef, Oak Laguna Beach and Rick Erkeneff, director, South Coast Water District.

Laguna Beach Chamber Farnan

Dom Farnan

Laguna Beach Chamber Shipp

Click on photo for a larger image

Nick Shipp

Laguna Beach Chamber Erkeneff

Click on photo for a larger image

Rick Erkeneff

Cost: $10 Chamber members; $15 non-members/guests. To purchase tickets, go here to register.

Lang Park is located at 21540 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, email Joelle Pedue at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

