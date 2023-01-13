NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Fair Game 011323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Community comes out for special sendoff to Toni Iseman for her 24 years of City Council service

TJ headshot AugSome 200 or so Laguna residents packed the Bridge Hall of the Neighborhood Congregational Church for a Hawaiian-themed “thank you” dinner to honor retiring City Councilmember Toni Iseman last evening. The event was literally a who’s who for the primarily pro-environmental groups of Laguna Beach.

Underwriting groups and organizers included the Laguna Canyon Conservancy, the Canyon Alliance of Neighborhood Defense Organization (CANDO), Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Greenbelt Inc. and Village Laguna.

The event was a fitting tribute to Iseman for her 24 years of City Council service and her four terms as mayor. A video and a running stream of photos throughout the evening recounted the years of service and influence Iseman had in charting the course of protecting Laguna Beach from potential over-development, including a major battle with the Irvine Company.

Emcee Gene Felder led the festivities, backed by music from pianist Ed Merrilees and music from the Pa ho’e ho’e Playboys (aka South Laguna Garden Band).

Comments and presentations were made by a number of speakers, including LCC President Gayle Waite, CANDO President Penny Milne, Village Laguna President Anne Caenn, Hallie Jones, the executive director of LCF and from Ex-officio Board Member Mary Fegraus of the Laguna Greenbelt.

Iseman took the mic following a tribute video to thank those who assisted her along the way and to offer a strong reminder that the fight is not over.

Three City Councilmembers were in attendance, including George Weiss, Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi. Others seen working the room included noted Compass real estate agent Chris Tebbutt, former longtime City Manager Ken Frank, activist David Raber, recent City Council candidate Ruben Flores, The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s Mark Christy, Sande St. John, Gail Duncan and former Woman of the Year and political dynamo Anne Johnson, to name just a few.

It was a good evening and a wonderful, well-deserved sendoff for Toni.

One thing that rang loud and clear throughout the evening, her voice will be missed moving forward.

• • •

I was sitting around the other day thinking how nice it was seeing the new council seated and the excitement on most people’s mind for the upcoming year. For Laguna Beach, 2022 was a challenging political season with all the candidates vying for three seats and the three city measures on the ballot.

With all that in the rearview mirror, I thought, well at least now we can take a little break before we get into another election cycle. Wishful thinking.

One election in November was the 47th Congressional seat pitting Katie Porter (D) against Scott Baugh (R). Porter won that one in a fairly close contest getting 51.72% of the 166,000 ballots cast. 

She’s barely had a chance to return to Washington, D.C. and get situated. So, it was kind of surprising on Tuesday of this week when Porter came out announcing her intentions to run for Diane Feinstein’s California Senate seat in 2024.

By Wednesday, she already had a site up for Katie Porter for Senate that is asking for donations. Incredible!

Some concerned folks are complaining that she’s doing all of this while California is being battered by storms and many are in need of help.

Porter also revealed since her announcement that she hasn’t even spoken with Feinstein yet about the seat, who has not said that she’s even stepping down. Others say Porter doesn’t care, she’s going for the seat whether Feinstein is or isn’t in.

Okay, so it stops there, right?

Nope. 

Wednesday comes an announcement from the Harley Rouda camp. Remember him? Harley announces he’ll be running to backfill Porter’s seat.

Rouda held the 48th Congressional seat from 2019-2021 and then was beaten by Michelle Steel

Then boundary changes were made to districts everywhere and Steel now no longer represents Laguna Beach and is instead now in the 45th District. It’s confusing, I know.

Anyway, Rouda’s plan will be to run for the 47th which serves Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Seal Beach.

Who will his opponent be? Who knows? But you can bet, a congressional seat serving this area of Orange County will garner lots of attention.

Speaking of potential opponents, other than possibly Feinstein, we didn’t mention anyone against Porter in her Senate race. Names being thrown around in that one include Adam Schiff, Ro Khanna, Barbara Lee and, could it be, Gavin Newsom? Others say he’ll run for the White House

But I’m sure we’ll know soon judging by today’s political world.

• • •

A lot is happening at Laguna Art Museum

Photography & Seduction, a look at William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach, closes this Monday, Jan. 16.

However, upcoming programs include a Panel Discussion: Artists in Nature tomorrow evening, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. The program is a discussion with artists who work outdoors to create art inspired by nature. Advance tickets are recommended at $7 for members and $14 for non-members.

And, on Sunday, Jan. 15, Jean Stern presents: The Life & Art of Franz Bischoff at 10 a.m. In this illustrated lecture, Stern will discuss the Life & Art of Franz A. Bischoff (1864-1929), one of the most important California artists. Tickets are also recommended for this one.

• • •

As certain as the swallows returning annually to San Juan Capistrano, Girl Scout cookie sales are back! Expect the girls in front of your favorite stores for the next eight weeks, beginning this Monday, Jan. 16 through March 12.

More than 9,000 girls, from K-12 across Orange County, will be taking part.

You know the drill…all varieties are $6 per package…that includes Adventurefuls®, Lemonades®, Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Trefoils®, Peanut Butter Sandwich® and such.

Here’s the big news: the all-new Raspberry Rally™, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating, joins the collection.

Fair Game Raspberry Rally 1.13

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of America

The brand-new Raspberry Rally

 

