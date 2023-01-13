NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 4  |  January 13, 2023

Leonard Cancer Institute earns accreditation 011323

Leonard Cancer Institute earns accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer of the American College of Surgeons

Providence Mission Hospital and the Judi and Bill Leonard Cancer Institute for Prevention, Treatment and Wellness recently earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

Providence Mission Hospital is one of only seven hospitals in California to earn this prestigious recognition and among only 75 hospitals in the U.S.

To achieve accreditation, Providence Mission Hospital demonstrated compliance with NAPRC standards for program management, quality improvement for patients and clinical services, including advanced imaging for cancer staging. The hospital also exhibited a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach from a team of physicians and caregivers in surgery, pathology, radiology, radiation oncology and medical oncology.

Leonard Cancer Institute building

Judi and Bill Leonard Cancer Institute for Prevention, Treatment and Wellness at Providence Mission Hospital

 Accreditation by the NAPRC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing the best possible care to patients with rectal cancer. The NAPRC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality rectal center, and accredited programs follow a model for organizing and managing a rectal center to ensure multidisciplinary, integrated, comprehensive rectal cancer services.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the exceptional care we deliver to our community,” said Dr. Matthew Brady FACS, FASCRS, Director of the Colon and Rectal Surgery Program and Rectal Cancer Program Director at Providence Mission Hospital and the Leonard Cancer Institute. “This NAPRC accreditation is a designation few hospitals in the country have achieved and highlights the commitment of our outstanding multidisciplinary team to ensuring the highest quality care for patients with rectal cancer.”

“We are blessed to have a passionate team of physicians and caregivers,” added Chief Executive Seth Teigen. “Our Mission family is dedicated to guiding our patients on their path to healing through precision medicine and personalized care.”

To learn more about Providence Mission Hospital, go here.

 

