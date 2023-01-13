Letters to the Editor
Beautify your neighborhood
Over the seven decades I’ve loved so many things about Laguna, I’ve always marveled when neighbors step up to beautify the town.
In the 1980s, our friend and neighbor Kel Bratten wanted to eliminate four ugly (and dangerous) utility poles which ruined the view of the ocean for Kel and 10 others. Working together we got those poles removed!
Then, we improved the end of Cleo Street, replacing a rusted-out guardrail with a stylish Gregg Abel-designed river rock wall with pilasters and lamps. Twenty neighbors chipped in to get the $70,000 job completed.
And just recently when Taco Bell closed, we negotiated with the new owner (The Taco Stand) and architect Marshall Ininns to beautify the property with river rock pilasters (to match our neighborhood’s “character”), covered trash enclosures and an artful ceramic mural honoring Michael Hallinan’s plein air paintings, by Laguna’s Mike Tauber. The costs of these improvements were shared by the new owner, by the project’s required “Art in Public Places’’ contribution, and by the Cleo Street Neighborhood Beautification Committee (with monetary donations by Ray and Kathryn Fidel, Jeff Jahraus, Mike and Jacquie Broadfoot, Judy Sturgis, Russell Goldstein, Chip and Helen Johnson, Meghan and Louis Weil, and Barbara and Greg MacGillivray).
When The Taco Stand opens (soon), we will reveal the mural and the historical plaques (a requirement of the ever-active Orange County Historical groups) paying tribute to the historical aspects of the Taco Bell and to Laguna’s own master artist, Michael Hallinan (Cathy Hallinan will be there). It’s a win-win-win. The owner gets a prettier building, the neighbors improve their home’s streetscape and the city residents honor their past.
You too could create ways to improve your neighborhood. It’s easier than you think. (And please try to check out The Taco Stand!)
Greg MacGillivray
Laguna Beach
City boards, commissions and committees need your participation
“Ask not what your city can do for you. Ask what you can do for your city.”
Paraphrasing JFK’s words, I hereby challenge Laguna Beach residents to ponder: Do you possess skills, knowledge, or talents that could benefit our city?
Since my 2021 appointment by the City Council to the Housing and Human Services Committee, I have been pleasantly surprised at how gratifying it is to work with so many knowledgeable, energetic colleagues. Committee service has challenged my assumptions, deepened my knowledge, and raised my regard for city staff and electeds as they wrangle myriad challenges.
Seats are open on eight of the city’s committees:
Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board – Three two-year terms – considers requests for variances from the zoning code. Unlike most other volunteer committee positions, DRB members are compensated $392 per month.
Environmental Sustainability Committee – Five two-year terms plus one alternate – researches, reviews and advises the City Council on protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability.
Heritage Committee – Three two-year terms and one one-year term – serves in an advisory role on historic preservation matters and reviews applications for the city’s Historic Register.
Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee – Three two-year terms – acts in an advisory capacity on parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan and traffic complaints.
Recreation Committee – Four two-year terms – provides for the recreation and park needs of the community. (Skate park, anyone?)
Housing and Human Services Committee – Five 15-month terms – assesses and identifies housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community and provides input on the city’s Housing Element of the General Plan.
Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee – Three two-year terms – reviews the results of the annual financial audit, reviews the city’s Investment Policy and more. The list of responsibilities for this one is long. See the city website.
View Restoration Committee – Three two-year terms and one one-year term – adjudicates claims by property owners to restore views alleged to be impaired by vegetation.
If any of these piques your interest, I encourage you to learn more online at the city website and talk with current committee members.
If you have been contemplating becoming more involved, consider this your invitation to contribute to Laguna’s civic life. It’s one thing to hold opinions about how our city should be run; it’s an entirely different and far more constructive one to give of oneself in a sincere effort to improve and help move it forward. Remember, too, that all committee meetings are open to the public.
See details and applications here.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Clerk’s office with any questions at 949.497.0705.
Ask not what your city can do for you. Step on up.
Barbara McMurray
Laguna Beach
Join a city committee – make a difference
It is the time of year to apply to join one of the city committees ranging from the Emergency Preparedness to Arts Commission (the easy-to-complete applications must be in by Friday, Jan. 20).
While all of the city committees do important work, as a member of the Housing and Human Services Committee, I can describe how “citizen members” can make a difference. In the past two years the HHS Committee members, working closely with city staff, helped to shape both the Accessory Dwelling Unit and Senate Bill 9 ordinances to both encourage development of these smaller, less expensive units, all while recognizing Laguna Beach’s unique qualities. The committee presented a very successful “how to” seminar on ADUs.
The committee has discussed and is proposing a workplan that focuses on developing a workable approach to providing lower rent ADU units for the city’s seniors and workforce. Also, it is developing workable approaches to the city, meeting the state mandate for added housing both at market rate and for low income. Exploring the possibility of creating a Housing Trust to help fund new low-income projects is part of the committee’s plan. All of these activities also include meeting human service needs, especially for the senior community.
If you have a background in housing, are of an analytical bent, understand human service needs, or just want to help make Laguna Beach a better place to live, please consider applying for a city committee membership.
Yes, you will have to do some real work, but you will also help to make a real difference in our community.
Cody Engle, Vice Chair
Housing and Human Services Committee.
Fresh off November election win in 47th, Porter sets sights on Feinstein Senate bid in 2024
Some interesting national news that directly affects Newport and Laguna Beach was made public (Tuesday) when our congresswoman, Katie Porter, threw her hat into the ring to announce her candidature for the Senate seat of octogenarian Diane Feinstein. Although Diane Feinstein has not yet announced her retirement, speculation is mounting that she most likely will.
Katie Porter who became our congresswoman as a result of the redistributing of the 47th district in 2020, which includes Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Laguna Beach, as well as Newport Beach, is not known for her timidity. In fact, she has built a national reputation for standing up to Wall Street, pharmaceutical companies, oil and gas giants and corporate lobbyists. She is one of just 10 members of Congress who doesn’t take a cent of corporate PAC or federal lobbyist money.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Porter successfully got the Trump Administration in March 2020 to commit to free COVID testing for every American. Perhaps she is best known for standing up for American families by badgering the head of companies and banks for their corporate greed that she vividly demonstrated on her professorial whiteboards, holding the banks’ feet to the fire and winning thousands of victories against the banks, forcing them to pay California families billions.
Before running for Congress, Porter was a law professor at UC Irvine where she specialized in consumer protection law. She was also appointed as California’s Independent Monitor of Big Banks following the foreclosure crisis.
While there was criticism of her announcement to run for Feinstein’s Senate seat before she had even announced her retirement, it was noted in a national newspaper that Porter intends to run whether she does or doesn’t. Others thought it insensitive of her to announce her candidature while California was getting battered by the biggest winter storm in recent history. But national and local tragedies do not often stop political events or calculations, as we so painfully observed during the pandemic, and in typical aggressive form, Katie Porter does not shy away from her important political decision. Instead, she says that the storm “illustrates the dire risks facing the nation from climate change” and the need for federal action.
Besides, she has other concerns that will affect the election in 2024, and that is the reality that several stellar candidates will be making up her opposition, among them most notably Representative Adam B. Schiff. Her participation in the senatorial election means that Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and other coastal cities will have an open congressional seat for the 47th District and the drama over the speculation of who will be running for that seat will soon be upon us. (I can almost anticipate those brain cogs turning.)
Lynn Lorenz
Newport Beach