Draft parking plan discussion focuses on peripheral 011323

Draft parking plan discussion focuses on peripheral opportunities, bike planning, concern of worsening traffic

By SARA HALL

After more than two hours of a staff presentation, public comments and councilmember feedback during a meeting this week, Laguna Beach City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with four recommendations related to the draft Parking and Transportation Demand Management report.

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), council voted 5-0 to provide direction for the preparation of the final report, directed staff to work with the subcommittee on drafting a funding and implementation plan for all short-term non-parking infrastructure opportunities and improvements, and on developing a priority list of parking infrastructure sites to further study and pursue (both involving and not involving a parking structure). They also agreed to an additional $26,000 for the consulting firm to complete the final report.

Some of the highlights from the discussion included: Focus on creating parking opportunities on the peripheral of town; explore a bicycle and overall mobility master plan; concern about some of the suggested locations for parking structures (both above and underground) and a concern that adding more parking will lead to bringing in even more vehicle traffic.

The plan is not finalized, emphasized Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

“It’s a draft report full of ideas – some are good, some are not good – but they’re ideas,” Kempf said.

The suggested strategies are aimed to address chronic and longstanding problems: Visitor and employee impact in neighborhoods and mobility challenges in the commercial areas.

It will return to the subcommittee with feedback from councilmembers and residents to help shape the “mid-course direction,” added Mayor Bob Whalen.

“It will get to be a better document based on community input and based on council input,” he said.

In January 2022, Whalen and Kempf formed the Parking Master Plan subcommittee to assess the city’s public parking needs, as well as study and develop possible solutions.

The subcommittee held a public listening session, meetings with several transportation firms to refine the approach and discussions with private property owners to lease parking lots to the city for public parking.

The city also entered into an agreement with transportation planning and engineering firm Fehr & Peers to assist with the technical tasks for the Parking Master Plan, beginning with a parking needs assessment to quantify the existing parking demand in four key districts (North Laguna, Downtown, the HIP District and South Laguna). On Tuesday, council amended an agreement with Fehr & Peers to complete the final report for an additional $26,000.

The parking needs assessment utilizes a data-driven process to analyze parking demand, including a review of “big data” to better understand regional travel patterns to Laguna Beach. The data was collected using two methods and reflects typical, summer 2022 weekday and weekend conditions.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The draft Parking and Transportation Demand Management report included a number of recommendations to address citywide traffic issues

Recommendations in the report include parking infrastructure, transportation demand management strategies, updates to parking regulations and additional opportunities. They are intended to provide a road map for improvements that can be phased in over time, with each recommendation suggested for implementation either in the short-term or medium-term. Some short-term solutions can be pursued immediately as “easy wins,” the report notes.

Not a lot has been cut out of the report at this point, noted Senior Planner Anthony Viera. They wanted to be transparent and include the entire list of ideas, some of which don’t necessarily reflect specific priorities or plans. There are a number of ideas and not all need to be implemented to make significant progress, he added.

They looked at a wide-range of concept-level plans to enhance the parking supply and identified 18 potentially viable sites, explained Steve Brown from Fehr & Peers.

“I know it can be scary to look at these diagrams because they look very official and they look like they’re very engineered, but these are very high-level concepts at this point to get some ideas for public consumption and for your (council’s) consideration,” Brown said.

The report recommends that the parking infrastructure projects start with public-private partnerships utilizing existing parking supply based on cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation. New construction public parking infrastructure is generally a long-term strategy. However, the subcommittee also recommends that two significant infrastructure projects (new multi-level parking structures) be pursued in the medium-term. Resources should be focused on anchor locations to direct improvements where they can have the most impact.

City staff evaluated the parking occupancy data and then identified underutilized properties that might be candidates for additional parking supply. The study team then looked at each of these properties to determine whether they would be more suitable for surface parking or a structure. The factors influencing this opinion include the parcel’s size, shape, access options and height restrictions.

Click open story button to continue reading…

A total of 23 locations were studied, from which the study team found 18 locations that yielded viable parking concepts within areas shown to have high parking demand relative to the existing publicly available supply. This determination of “viability” is strictly from a physical perspective, with consideration given to the cost relative to spaces gained. It is not a final determination by any means, as more detailed design and study are needed before determining true feasibility. In many cases, the city does not control the property and therefore the cooperation of the private property owners would be needed.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The study found 18 potential locations that could accommodate viable parking concepts

The report included seven possible ideas and locations that do not involve modifications to, or development of, a parking structure:

–A new paved lot at 1400 N. Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 68 spaces.

–A new paved lot at 1271 N. Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 20 spaces.

–A demo kiosk repaving or restriping at 980 N. Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 14 spaces.

–A four-post dual car lift at 313 Ocean Ave. and 322 Forest Ave. for a potential net gain of 37 spaces.

–An existing parking structure lease at 31872 Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 125 spaces.

–Resurfacing and restriping 86 existing parking spaces at 31872 Coast Highway, which would result in one less total space.

–A new paved lot at 31822-31834 Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 29 spaces.

These suggestions are both more immediate and lower-cost opportunities. They are cost-effective due to the modest improvements needed and would provide almost 300 additional parking spaces, many very close to Coast Highway.

“The most intriguing near-term opportunities are the smaller, largely unimproved sites that do not involve a parking structure,” the report reads.

The report also included 11 opportunity sites that involve modifications to, or construction of, a parking structure:

–A parking structure at 600 N. Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 75 spaces.

–Underground parking at 455 Cliff Drive for a potential net gain of 115 spaces.

–A three-level parking structure at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road for a potential net gain of 263 spaces.

–A three-level parking structure at 635 Laguna Canyon Road for a potential net gain of 201 spaces.

–A parking structure at 630 Laguna Canyon Road for a potential net gain of 242 spaces.

–A multi-level parking structure at 355-363 Third St. for a potential net gain of 97 spaces.

–A partial parking deck addition at 501 Glenneyre St. for a potential net gain of 37 spaces.

–A three-level parking structure at 550 Blumont St. for a potential net gain of 160 spaces.

–A three-level parking structure with 10,500 square feet of commercial space in the 1300 block of Glenneyre St. for a potential net gain of 130 spaces.

–An underground parking structure at 21547 Wesley Drive for a potential net gain of 200 spaces.

–A four-level parking structure at 31122 Coast Highway for a potential net gain of 474 spaces.

These 11 possibly viable locations level of improvement requires substantial capital in order for these concepts to advance, and they will require more significant design efforts, environmental review and potential agreements/partnerships with private property owners.

“Given the resources needed to initiate any of these potential projects, the city should narrow the field of potential options without abandoning any of the options should the right partner or opportunity emerge,” the report reads.

The report also covers several means for the city to fund the improvements, including: Property tax assessments; business license or transient occupancy tax increases; a special tax for a localized area; city-issued bonds; tax increase on all gross sales within the city; in-lieu fees from property owners/businesses who don’t provide required on-site facilities and developer impact fees from new development in a specified area.

The sources for the highest capacity for revenue are lease revenue bonds and public-private partnerships for certain projects (like a parking structure).

Maintaining a robust parking program requires ongoing funding mechanisms.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Recommendations in the draft report covered parking infrastructure, transportation demand management strategies and updates to parking regulations

In terms of transportation demand management strategies, the report recommends several short-term improvements:

–Explore additional public-private partnership parking options in off-street private lots.

–Work with businesses that offer paid parking in private lots to standardize signage and pricing.

–Develop a pilot program for a third party to manage public parking in private lots.

–Allow the general public to find and reserve parking in private lots in advance using a parking app.

–Expand the reach of the city’s on-demand microtransit service.

–Adopt a valet approach for significant city-controlled lots.

–Enhance intentionality regarding curb-space use for deliveries, loading/unloading, popups, etc.

–Offer incentives to encourage the use of alternative modes by employees.

–Implement permanent, dynamic wayfinding signs at key locations indicating the number of available spaces.

–Identify opportunities for additional off-site employee parking.

The report also included a few recommendations for medium-term improvements:

–Investigate the feasibility of using mechanical parking lifts to increase capacity with appropriate aesthetic mitigations.

–Add sensors to every public parking area (other than unmetered residential).

–Provide a local circulator service to complement other transportation options.

Fehr & Peers noted in the report that the city’s current TDM program is considered “best-in-class” due to its comprehensive nature and context-appropriate choices.

The goals of the TDM program are to maximize the efficiency of the existing road and parking resources and to manage travel demand. The free trolley service is a core component and has served as a model for other coastal Orange County cities.

The recommended strategies are suggested to be incorporated as part of an expanded TDM program for the city.

The city’s parking codes need to be updated, according to the Fehr & Peers report. Parking codes and standards have evolved over the decades, and the city’s current standards are not always based on current science, data, or industry best practices.

“Parking standards not only shape the level of dependence on cars but also building design, the cost of housing, the overall health and welfare of the community and even the way people socially interact with each other,” the report reads. “It is for these reasons that parking regulations must be carefully crafted.”

Some short-term improvements that could be made to the city’s parking codes include:

–Revise the fractional parking requirement.

–Determine what types of building program should factor toward a site’s parking requirements.

–Factor for ride hailing.

–Revise the intensification of use calculation.

–Update the in-lieu parking certificate program.

–Requirements for bicycle lockers and similar long-term bicycle parking facilities for certain commercial projects.

Parking code improvement ideas that might take longer and are recommended for the medium-term timeline include:

–Update the parking code purpose statement.

–Revise the off-street parking requirements (Downtown excluded).

–Enact mitigating strategies with employee commuting requirements.

–Evaluate the commercial development standards to determine if zoning constraints create a barrier to providing concealed parking.

Parking and Transportation Demand Management Report is one part of an overall Mobility Plan and, as such, Fehr & Peers made some recommendations for additional opportunities for improvements, including:

–Study the feasibility of a bicycle master plan.

–Consider developing a pedestrian mobility plan.

–Updates to city parking permit programs.

–Develop a local road safety plan.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Public speakers raised a concern that adding parking opportunities will only increase the number of cars on local streets

During public comment, 19 people spoke both in the chambers and online. Opinions varied on the topic, most were supportive of the idea of the master plan, but thought it should be more comprehensive. There were several specific remarks and some notable concerns.

Some of the key comments included: Focus on a bicycle master plan; include the arts district in the discussion; be sensitive to the city’s carbon footprint and environmental impact; that offering more parking will increase traffic and keeping the town pedestrian-scaled.

There were also concerns about the parking ideas suggested for Aliso Beach, Lang Park and the agreement already in the works with Laguna Presbyterian Church.

President of the LB Lawn Bowling Club Randy Hatfield raised concern about the suggestion of an underground parking structure beneath the club at 455 Cliff Drive.

“We have a problem with the construction of an underground parking lot beneath the lawn bowling club,” he said. “To do that, you’ve got to dig a big hole.”

Installing all the related infrastructure and covering it up again will likely cost more and take longer than the report claims, Hatfield said. They dread what will become of the club if that happens.

“Where does that leave us?” he asked.

Longtime resident Robin Hall said she’s heard ideas and discussions about the same issue over and over again throughout the years. There have been multiple studies and lots of money spent on consultants, she pointed out.

“In the end, we’re never going to have enough parking in Laguna Beach,” Hall said. “We can’t grow the physicality of Laguna Beach.”

Building anything in town will only bring more cars into the city of Laguna Beach, she said. It’s also not fair to ask the residents, local businesses, and organizations to absorb the impact and cost of something that will be mostly for the benefit of visitors.

The solution is to look at periphery and considering parking structures on the outskirts of town, she suggested.

“We will never solve the total parking problem,” agreed longtime resident and former LB Mayor Ann Christoph. “The character of our town exists because we don’t have parking. We don’t have parking lots that are filling up the land that we have, and filling up the air space and filling up the aesthetics. We have beautiful buildings and hopefully beautiful landscape and we have to just work around that and find ways to function that way, which we do (now).”

Overall, councilmembers were supportive of moving forward with the report. Most feedback echoed some of the public comments.

Councilmember George Weiss agreed with the need for something comprehensive, looking for opportunities on the outskirts of town, and that developing structures in town will bring more vehicles.

“If you build more car spaces people will come,” Weiss said. “Demand is going to follow supply.”

He also suggested a multi-level structure at Act V, as well as something up by El Morro Elementary School and the property owned by the LB County Water District.

Weiss emphasized concern for a few of the possible locations mentioned in the report, including the lawn bowling club and Lang Park.

Although Councilmember Mark Orgill was glad to see all the options included in the report. Seeing the renderings, even for the more difficult locations, puts it into perspective. Parking is often on the minds of a lot of residents, he said, and this report helped put it all into context, including the impact it would have on the community.

“It was rather breathtaking, I think, to see the impact all of that concrete would have around town,” Orgill said. “So I appreciate all of the ideas.”

He also agreed with bringing the arts community into the discussion and appreciated the plan to talk to the California Coastal Commission, which will help direct the council in some of the solutions they eventually choose.

It would be helpful to identify and segregate the different uses in terms of better and cost-effective interventions, as well as with the CCC, noted Councilmember Alex Rounaghi.

“We don’t just need parking in general, we need specific mobility interventions that address the demand of different groups of people,” he said.

Rounaghi also liked the idea of a Downtown parking benefits district where the city reinvests parking revenue, from meters for example, into improvements in the Downtown. It helps demonstrate the benefits of the parking revenue to residents.

They should also look at mobility from a broader perspective, he added.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we want, is for people to be able to get from point A to point B through whatever mode of transportation that works best,” Rounasghi said.

Kempf suggested they tackle working on deals with the private lots, specifically on the peripheral of town. If the city had a structure or tool that could manage the private lots and make it easier for people to find them that would be helpful, she said.

The city has to provide parking or else people will not stop parking in the neighborhoods, she pointed out.

She doesn’t agree with the idea that if they build parking more people will come.

“They’re already here,” Kempf said.

Whalen confirmed they will return with a more defined report for council and the public to review. It’s a good first draft, he said, but they need to go back and work on it more.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.