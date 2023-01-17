NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Dennis’ Local Almanac 011723

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Are they really atmospheric rivers?   

Dennis 5On Sunday (Jan. 15) and Monday (Jan. 16), the precipitation we were expecting came from the latest pulse of energy from the Pacific as it rolled through most of California. Rainfall totals continue to pile up across the state and most of the rain and snow is focusing on the area from Point Conception to around Point Arena and Eureka. 

However, down here in Southern California, we’re getting our fair share of the action as we’re on the southern fringe of all the activity. Laguna’s season now stands at 9.71 inches as of 1 p.m. here on Sunday. Normal to date is 5.44 inches so we’re well ahead of the curve at this time, and at this pace, we are sure to get more than 20 inches when all is said and done. 

Meanwhile up the road, the Sierras are buried in heavy snow with some places already exceeding normal totals seen in a whole season as reservoirs in Central and particularly Northern California are filling up fast. Factor in the additional totals from melting snows later this coming spring, and we’re talking a major payday, exactly what the doctor ordered as even additional systems are poised to aim at our state. The latest satellite images show strong Pacific systems lined up across the Big Pond like ducks in a shooting gallery which brings me to beg to differ here.

In my opinion, I think the weather agencies are overdoing it when they refer to all of these incoming storms as atmospheric rivers. The daily satellite images tell a different story altogether, as each storm on the screen looks like a huge comma cloud when it makes landfall, affecting most of the entire Pacific West Coast from British Columbia all the way south to the Mexifornia Border, a span of nearly 2,000 miles. 

These storms arrive from the West and WNW as they travel 6,000 miles or more across the Pacific that send huge groundswells far ahead of their eventual arrival here on the mainland. A real atmospheric river always arrives from the SSW and SW tropics that can stretch well into the South Pacific south of the Equator. That’s why the rains are so warm as snow levels here across California rise sharply in altitude often as high as 10,000 ft. due to their tropical nature. 

Only the highest peaks here in Southern California are even cold enough to support any snow at all and that snow is heavy and wet, not fluffy at all. Whereas a normal Pacific storm like we’re getting, brings snow levels way down to around 4,000-5,000 ft. and it’s more powdery above at about 6,000 ft. or so. 

There’s nothing tropical about these deep lows at all plus an atmospheric river is only about 300 miles wide at the most. It appears as a long narrow rope up to 5,000 miles long or more as it stretches from our coast to the SSW and SW south of Hawaii’s latitude giving this river the nickname “Pineapple Express.”

Personally, I feel that the term atmospheric river is in vogue and is way overdone. I am not trying to sound like a “know-it-all” here, but the obvious is right there on the satellite images. In my 65 years of keeping track of this stuff, I’ve only witnessed three bonafide major atmospheric rivers and that was December 1955, January 1969, and most recently, Christmas Week 2010. 

Had enough? Me too! 

Keep those umbrellas handy!

 

