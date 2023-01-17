NewLeftHeader

clear sky

48.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Village Laguna meeting to feature Councilmember Rounaghi 011723

Village Laguna meeting to feature Councilmember Rounaghi

Village Laguna Rounaghi.JPG

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Village Laguna’s next general meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The featured guest speaker is Laguna Beach Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, so take part to find a bit more about the way he sees the future of the city. To ask questions in advance, submit topics you’d like him to address and/or receive the Zoom link, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. All are welcome. Pictured is Councilmember Alex Rounaghi.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.