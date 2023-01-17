NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Fair Game 011723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The day a Laguna Beach Police officer was wrongly accused of elder abuse and the battle to make his life right

TJ headshot AugMany people, if they were dealt the hand that Rock Wagner previously was, they might have just crawled into a hole and hid out for their remaining days. But, for anyone who knows Wagner, they know that’s not his style.

Wagner is a retired veteran of the Laguna Beach Police Department. Back in 2017, he was arrested by the Fullerton Police Department for elder abuse and fraud related to the care of his elderly parents. The charges seemed to come out of nowhere. Those charges, fortunately, would in time be found without merit and he was ultimately fully exonerated of all charges.

But the whole mess wasn’t without extraordinary pain as anyone might imagine. And during that time, he was separated from his parents only to experience them passing alone.

Don’t worry, there’s a happy ending that we’ll get to in a minute…but first, a little background.

Wagner’s parents had moved into their 80s and the challenges of simple daily care became overwhelming. Enter Wagner and his sister, Wendy, who took it upon themselves to take their parents in and care for them. For anyone who’s done that, they know it’s not easy.

Little did they know that over time, behind the scenes, a false case of abuse was being formulated, unbeknownst to them, by another disgruntled family member. As Wagner tells the story, one day he’s exiting a store in a shopping center and he sees an army of police cars heading across the parking lot in his direction. With years of police experience, his first thought was to get out of the way of whatever was happening. Surprisingly though, the police were coming for him.

He was handcuffed, arrested, read his rights and taken to jail. All for what, we remind you, would prove to be a false case. Wagner, as one might imagine, was stunned!

He subsequently was placed on administrative leave from his duties with the Laguna Beach Police while both criminal and internal affairs investigations took place. Never once did the Fullerton Police attempt to discuss the case with Wagner and get his side of the story. It was almost like they had a pre-determined outcome. Someone even got the banks handling the parents’ accounts to turn on him.

But, to make a long story short, after a thorough review of all the evidence produced, it was determined that any allegation of misconduct could not be supported. It also had been determined by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office that any evidence of a crime did NOT exist.

Wagner was then welcomed back to full duty in Laguna Beach.

Still, things didn’t feel right to Wagner and he eventually sued the Fullerton PD. And although there was never an official apology from the department, one ranking member met him one day in the parking lot and extended his sincere apologies.

Without getting into specifics, Wagner settled his suit with the Fullerton PD for an undisclosed amount of money. The Superior Court of Orange County judge also issued an almost unheard-of petition of factual innocence that ordered the sealing and destruction of ALL arrest records in the case. 

Wagner has since retired from the Laguna Beach PD, and now he’s setting a course to assist people that just might find themselves in a situation similar to what he found himself in. So, in early January, Wagner announced the launch of his company to prevent others from being falsely accused of the same crimes he faced while attempting to care for his elderly parents.

The company is Caregivers Advocacy Partners, a consulting firm that ensures that others will avoid the same pitfalls and chaos that Wagner endured while looking after his aging, dependent and ill parents.

“My mission with this new venture is twofold – I want my unique, true story to be told and shared in order to bring awareness, exposure and truth to the major challenges and real adversities that are combined in the well-intended care of elders,” said Wagner. “My goal is to become a voice in the community and to connect with the many who have endured similar caregiving situations.”

Caregivers Advocacy Partners is designed to “assist families while navigating the arduous process of caring for their loved one to ensure no one has to endure the years-long pain and unnecessary chaos that I did,” added Wagner. “For example, we will help clients locate the right financial, legal and medical services for aging parents and guide them through a confusing and complex process. It’s my new life’s work.”

And, as many might agree, when you’re working with family attempting to do the right thing, everyone isn’t always on the same page and disagreements can emerge. Don’t let it happen to you.

More information can be found about Wagner’s new company at https://caregiversadvocacypartners.com/.

Don Whitlach loves sitting on his deck and seeing the blue flag with a white cross waving in the wind above the trees and over St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. That is, he enjoys it when it’s there.

Right now, it’s gone. It’s had a somewhat troubled past. It’s been stolen, cut and recently burned.

He’s hoping it’ll be replaced soon. I checked with Whitlach to see if it’s reappeared yet, “No, the flag has not been replaced. Due to the frequency of vandalism, they (the church) are researching anti-tamper devices.”

Hopefully, for Whitlach’s sake and others who enjoy seeing the flag, it’ll return soon.

We alerted you to a KX FM Takeover that was scheduled for early December, telling you that 7-year-old Max Weidhaas was making a return run seeking to win the radio station’s coveted Silver Tongue Award. That aptly named trophy goes to the top fundraiser during KX FM’s Takeover fundraising effort.

The December plans were postponed, so here’s Max’s new date and time: this Friday, Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m. 

If you’d like to support him, go here.

 

