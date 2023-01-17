NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Guest Column

Seth R. Teigen

New lifesaving technique

Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen

Happy New Year from Providence Mission Hospital! I am thrilled to start 2023 with some incredible news… 

The Leonard Cancer Institute at Providence Mission Hospital has earned a highly prestigous three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC). Mission Hospital is one of only seven hospitals in California and among only 25 in the U.S. to earn this impressive recognition. 

We are honored each time we receive an accolade like this, but the importance of this distinction and the care we provide really became clear to me when I heard about Emily Murphy Antenore’s story. 

For Christmas this [past] year, our stage four colorectal cancer patient Emily asked her friends and family for one thing: to donate to the Leonard Cancer Institute. Emily hoped to raise $10,000 to help other cancer patients and to create awareness for early detection.

Not only has Emily raised more than $12,000 so far, but she also inspired Susie Paddock, one of our ICU nurses, to get a colonoscopy screening that she had been delaying. Susie felt great and had no symptoms, so she was completely shocked when her gastroenterologist called her to break the news that she had colon cancer. 

The next few weeks were a whirlwind while her care team wrapped their arms around her and prepped her for surgery. As Susie describes, “My Mission family took the best care of me, way to get it done and done quick!” Susie was so blessed that her cancer was found at stage one because following the surgery it wasn’t necessary to have chemo or radiation. Susie has joined Emily in urging her loved ones to be vigilant about screenings.

Emily certainly made a significant difference in Susie’s life and so does each member of the Mission Hospital family. This NAPRC distinction isn’t just another award, it’s a program that will save lives! 

If you would like to learn more about Emily’s fund or other ways to support Mission Hospital, please visit www.supportmissionhospital.org

Seth R. Teigen, FACHE, is chief executive at Providence Mission Hospital.

 

