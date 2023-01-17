NewLeftHeader

clear sky

48.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Planned Parenthood Storytelling Project makes stop 011723

Planned Parenthood Storytelling Project makes stop in Laguna Beach

In recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade on January 22, Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) hosted a new storytelling project event in Laguna Beach. This immersive art experience provided a unique opportunity to preview the “My Body, My Voice” project – an interactive video recording booth – ahead of its official launch later this month to see how the project is engaging supporters in a whole new way. 

The installation was at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) then moved to Main Beach on Friday, Jan. 13. 

Planned Parenthood at LBCAC

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of PPOSBC

Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties project staff with the “My Body My Voice” video recording booth at LBCAC (L-R) Jamie Peacock, Sadaf Rahmani, Peyton Chambers, Andrea Schmidt and Ulysses Mora-Rodriguez

“My Body, My Voice” is a storytelling project brought to you by California Planned Parenthood Education Fund in partnership with VoiceBox that amplifies peoples’ stories in the fight for equity and reproductive freedom. The project especially “seeks to highlight the stories of people from diverse backgrounds, as restrictive reproductive legislation has disproportionate effects on people of color and others who already face barriers to care.”

Planned Parenthood on Main Beach

Click on photo for a larger image

The “My Body My Voice” interactive video recording booth on Main Beach

Honoring the history and impact of storytelling in the fight for abortion rights, the project seeks to travel the state to build an archive of diverse and inclusive stories: whether the story is about abortion, birth control, family, experiences, rights, or the rights of others – participants tell why the right to reproductive freedom matters to them.

For more information, visit www.plannedparenthood.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.