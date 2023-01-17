NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Join LOCA’s Art Talks and workshops FP 011723

Join LOCA’s Art Talks and workshops in January

LOCA is offering Art Talks and several workshops in January. Here’s what’s coming up.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m.

LOCA Art Talks with Kathy Jones 

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. Sponsored by Laguna Clay Company, visit www.lagunaclay.com.

Members: Free; Non-members $20.

For reservations, click here

Join LOCAs Jones

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kathy Jones

Artist Kathy Jones

–Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

New Visions with The Art of Eco-Printing & Mixed Media Collage with Reem Khalil – A series of two classes

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.

Wednesdays, Jan.18 and 25 from 1-4 p.m., explore the art of Eco-printing, a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In Eco-printing, plants are transferred onto fiber using heat to draw out the tannins. 

Members: $50; Non-members $100.

To sign up for the workshop, click here.

Join LOCAs eco printing

Courtesy of Reem Khalil Instagram 

Reem Khalil teaches a two-part Eco-printing workshop on January 18 and 25

–Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 1-4 p.m.

New Visions with The Art of Eco-printing & Mixed Media Collage with Reem Khalil

The second of two workshops held at Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.

Explore the art of Eco-printing, a contemporary application of the traditions of natural dyeing. In Eco-printing, plants are transferred onto fiber using heat to draw out the tannins. 

Members: $50; Non-members $100.

Join LOCAs valentine

Courtesy of LOCA

Make you own Valentine Day cards

–Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Open Studio – Make a Valentine Card with Joy Vansell

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. Love is in the air at their Art Talks “open studio” event where everyone gets to create a valentine card to take home. Visitors may select from an amazing array of specialty decorative papers provided by Joy Vansell, who will be on hand to show how to arrange the cuttings and affix them to a card using glue stick. Plastic templates will be available, to create fitted envelope liners. The casual, “open studio” format allows everyone to work at their own pace, and come and go as desired. Members are free; Non-members $20.

Cost: Advance registration is required, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LOCA Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. 

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

