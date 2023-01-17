NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 5  |  January 17, 2023

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting 011023

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting at Boys & Girls Club to celebrate new Well Space 

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m., join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration for the new Well Space created for middle school students at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch. An RSVP is required. This space was created by Design with a Purpose, a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide healing environments to families and children in local communities by transforming the interior space of their homes or classrooms.

Young people today face myriad of challenges, pressures, feelings of being alone and lots of uncertainty. The result is reflected in the increased mental health issues that they are reporting. In addition, middle school years bring the extra complexity of navigating what it is like to become an adult, and the trial and tribulations that can accompany learning how to make healthy decisions on your own. To help address these issues, reduce stigmas and promote healthy relationships with oneself and others, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach collaborated with Design with a Purpose to give middle school students a safe, inclusive and nurturing environment that they can proudly call their own. Within this space, the designers used a multitude of wellness design techniques and strategies to provide a safe and healing environment for kids. Middle school students know they can always count on Club staff to be there for them and support them through whatever they are going through.

Laguna Beach Chamber Well Space

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The new Well Space is created for middle school students at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch

Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club remarked, “Our middle school students have named their newly renovated space ‘The Loft,’ and you can feel the positive vibes as soon as you enter. There is a room that includes areas for making art and music, gaming, homework, playing D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] and just hanging out with friends. There is another room that is dedicated to mindfulness and wellness activities including restorative circles, yoga, meditation, and social and emotional skill building programs. We are so proud to be able to offer this experience to young people and grateful for our partnership with Design with a Purpose and Deana Duffek’s leadership in bringing health and wellness to teens across Orange County.”

According to Duffek, founder of Design with a Purpose, “A Well Space is a safe and welcoming oasis where all students can connect to support resources and information on a variety of physical and mental health topics, promoting whole-person wellness. Creating Well Spaces on school campuses and within our after-school programs increases access to critical resources children and youth need to thrive in all dimensions of their lives – and enables us to reach a larger population before any physical or mental health issues escalate. We are honored to work with the Boys & Girls Club team to coordinate such an important space for our local Laguna Beach kids.”

To RSVP to the ribbon cutting, email Laurel Kessler at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

