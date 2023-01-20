NewLeftHeader

 January 20, 2023

The Plant Man: reflections at Loreto 012023

The Plant Man: reflections at Loreto

By Steve Kawaratani

“May you never be too busy to stop and breathe under a palm tree.” –Paul Theroux

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The seemingly endless reach of beach north of Loreto has long been a favorite of mine; a meditative walk that brings a sense of personal adventure. It once felt a bit lonesome to find myself walking alone towards the distinctive cinder cone of Coronado Island. This day I felt the isolation and January air invigorating.

The Plant Man beach walk

The beach walk begins here

The coastal hillocks that separate the beach from the intrusions of highway appeared dry and taciturn at first glance. Study them a bit more carefully and the plants that cling tenaciously to the sandy surface form a desert community. The native vegetation protects the thin layer of soil from erosion and provides a safe haven and food source for small mammals, birds and insects. 

Just a few meters from human habitation, the beach environment can be harsh and forbidding. Limited species can tolerate the combination of wind, sand, salt and paucity of precipitation and call it home. Imagine yourself living at the seashore indefinitely without shelter, food and water.

The Plant Man Tlaco palms

Tlaco palms sheltering a young coconut palm

With artificial watering, Palma de Tlaco (Brahea elegans) and Palma cocotera (Cocos nucifera) grace many seashore gardens of our barrio for aesthetic and practical reasons. The Baja native Tlaco palm is often mistaken for Southern California’s Washingtonia palms, but the local palm’s fronds are much tougher and durable, and are suitable for palapa roofs and fencing.

The ubiquitous and graceful coconut palm is found in tropical climes worldwide and is naturalized in Loreto and towards the Cape region to the south. The fiber obtained from the coconut fruit is called coir, and used for matting and to make rope. Both palms will grow where less hardy plants stand no chance of surviving. Physiologically adapted to tolerate high levels of wind, heat, salinity and alkalinity, they will even grow in the sand.

The walk along the beach was a safe place to plot about the future, without losing sight of being present. After all, we must hold tight to family and friends, while being mindful of also caring for ourselves. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

