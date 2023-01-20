NewLeftHeader

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach 012023

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach to feature Acjachemen storytellers at Sunday service

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) is featuring “Sacred Earth: A Native View” at the hybrid Sunday service on Jan. 22 at 10:45 a.m.

Guest speakers include Jacque Tahuka Nunez and Jackson Tahuka Nunez of the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians.

Come participate in person to meet the speakers (mask requested and children are welcome), or you can access the Zoom link by calling the church at 949.497.4568, or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Unitarian Universalist Jacque Nunez

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of UUFLB

Jacque Tahuka Nunez, a Acjachemen storyteller

Get ready for adventure. Jacque Nunez and her son, Jackson Tahuka Nunez, will lead attendees back in time to when their ancestors, the native Acjachemen tribe, lived peacefully and undisturbed in southern Orange County.    The Nunezes will share their ancestral culture through the Native American oral tradition of storytelling. Their stories reflect native beliefs based on the sacredness of earth and its many treasures. 

Jacque is well-known in the southland from her work with school children and her performances in numerous venues, including PBS Children’s Television and the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts. A former teacher, she has also created educational materials that reflect an accurate history of California’s indigenous people. She and Jackson are members of the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians and reside in San Juan Capistrano.

The Nunezes will be wearing the native garb of the Acjachemen people for the service. It is encouraged to bring your children for a fun look into the ways of the past.    

Following the service, there will be a coffee and chat.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach is located at 429 Cypress St., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.uulagunabeach.org.

 

