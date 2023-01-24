NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

Laguna Art-A-Fair invites local and global artists to compete for a change to exhibit at 2023 festival

The Laguna Art-A-Fair’s 57th Annual Call for Artists deadline is fast approaching on Monday, Feb. 6. The Call for Artists exhibitor application to compete for participation in the highly coveted festival is now completely online to make it more convenient. 

Laguna Art-A-Fair will be open daily June 30-September 3

Laguna Art-A-Fair is a “juried” show, meaning that any artist hoping to exhibit must first submit samples of their work to be reviewed by a panel of judges. There are no residency requirements or limits to the number of mediums one can submit. The jury panel is comprised of nine jurors. An Olympic scoring system is used that eliminates the highest and lowest scores, then adds up the remaining scores for a total jury score. 

The festival is lauded for its high-quality fine art exhibits in multiple mediums. Laguna Art-A-Fair continues throughout the summer and hosts approximately 120 artists. Tourists, patrons and artists from California, the U.S. and indeed the world, flock to the beautiful festival grounds located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, just a few blocks from downtown Laguna Beach. Attendance varies from approximately 30,000-50,000 for the run of the show. 

You can find the online exhibitor application at www.art-a-fair.com/call-for-artists.

Laguna Art-A-Fair will be open daily June 30-September 3.

 

