 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

LCAD president to address residents and environmental group FP 012423

LCAD president to address residents and environmental group on February 6

On Monday, Feb. 6, Steve Brittan, president and CEO of Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) meeting.

Brittan will be presenting an exciting program that will give the public insight into recent developments on the college’s campus, their innovative academic programs, and collaborations with industry and institutions.

LCAD president Steve Brittan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCC

Steve Brittan, president and CEO of Laguna College of Art + Design

Brittan has a prior extensive background in sustainable urbanization, including the creation of affordable housing in large urban cities, as well as his experience in the art and design in academia and the private sector. Neighbors of the college’s campus and students in high school considering a career in creative arts and design will want to attend this program.

LCAD students will direct guests to parking near the building and light refreshments will be served. 

The program, coordinated with the LCC environmental group, will start at 5 p.m. and is being held at LCAD’s studio arts building at 2825 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. The public is invited, but space is limited, so reservations are required. There is no admission fee. Please RSVP online at www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/LCAD.

 

