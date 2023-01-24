NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation 012423

William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation donates to Laguna Beach organizations

The Festival of Arts, KX FM Radio and Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach were among the recipients of donations in 2022 from the William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, the Laguna Beach-based foundation founded by resident philanthropist and investor, Bill Gross, and his son and daughter. The foundation donated a total of $22,725 to 58 local, national and international non-profits in 2022, the most ever donated in a single year by a Bill Gross foundation.

“Laguna Beach has always been special to my family and myself, and we are pleased to support the arts, education and those in need in the community,” said Gross, who also spends time in homes in Newport Beach and Indian Wells. “This is our way of giving back to a place that has given us so much in return.”

William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Bill Gross

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Bill Gross

Other Laguna Beach recipients of donations include Laguna Beach Community Clinic, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Food Pantry and Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q. 

Much of the focus of the Gross Family Foundation remains in Orange County, where Gross co-founded the Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) asset management giant of Newport Beach and has lived for most of his adult life. Within Orange County, the Gross Family Foundation continued its support of the Orange County Teachers of the Year program, which Gross has sponsored since 1992, with a $1 million donation. Children’s Health of Orange County Pediatric Mental Health Services received $2 million.

Additional donations to Orange County organizations went to the UCI Foundation - Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences, Lestonnac Free Clinic of Orange, Anaheim Health Fair, the Wooden Floor of Santa Ana, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.

William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Gross family wedding

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gross family wedding photo from 2021 with Bill Gross (third from left), son Jeff (back row left), daughter Jennifer (second from right) and their spouses and children

With more than $450 million in assets, the Gross Family Foundation ranks as one of the largest private foundations in Orange County, far surpassing even the PIMCO Foundation, which Gross established as PIMCO’s chief investment officer. He is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world’s wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes, or in their wills.

For more information about the William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/. For additional information about Bill Gross, visit https://williamhgross.com/.

 

