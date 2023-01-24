Tenth Annual Art & Nature Festival exhibitions wind to a close with celebration and events
Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM’s) 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival celebrates its close on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. However, the exhibitions are still on view, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions including The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez, Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, The Big One by artist Robert Young and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum has announced new Art & Nature public programs, including innovative workshops, panel discussions, nature excursions, immersive yoga and an exhibition-closing celebration.
In addition, a special artist panel will take place on Friday, Jan. 27. Join artists Lita Albuquerque, Kelly Berg, Laddie John Dill, Rebeca Méndez and Phillip K Smith III in a discussion of their Art & Nature projects and the impact of the Southern California environment on their artistic practices, moderated by LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner. A Champagne reception will commence the celebration starting at 5 p.m. and the panel will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for museum members and $40 for non-members.
Photos courtesy of LAM
See Rebeca Mendez’s installation of “The Sea Around Us” through Sunday, Feb. 5
On view through February 5, immerse yourself into the depths of the Pacific Ocean with Rebeca Méndez’s groundbreaking installation of The Sea Around Us. This 360-degree video art installation drops you straight into the depths of the ocean usually untouched by humans. Surrounded by vivid depictions of sea life, oozing barrels of DDT descend around you, creating a sense of ominous calamity and immersing you into the thick of the conflict of environmental wrongdoing.
This moving experience inspires awe and strengthens the bond between sea and viewer, inspiring the courage to face environmental misconduct, take restorative action and avoid repeating transgressions against our natural resources.
Kelly Berg’s “Pyramidion”
Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Pyramidion and The Big One are on view through February 12.
Visitors have until March 12 to see the “Five Summer Stories” exhibition
Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through March 12.
The Art & Nature Festival is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together tens of thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature and raise environmental awareness.
–Friday, Jan. 27, 5-8 p.m.
Art & Nature 10th Anniversary Artist Panel
Laguna Art Museum celebrates the 10th anniversary of its signature Art & Nature initiative with a special artist panel. Join artists Lita Albuquerque, Kelly Berg, Laddie John Dill, Rebeca Méndez and Phillip K Smith III in a discussion of their Art & Nature projects – and the impact of the Southern California environment on their artistic practices – moderated by LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner. A Champagne reception will commence the celebration taking place from 5-8 p.m. and the panel will be held at 6 p.m.
This is also an occasion to visit and celebrate Rebeca Méndez’s The Sea Around Us with the artist before it closes on February 5.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30; Non-members: $40, click here.
–Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.
Storytime Saturday
Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.
Laguna Canyon Foundation partners with LAM to talk about protecting animal and plant habitats
Storytime featuring The Lumberjack’s Beard by Duncan Beedie, with an activity that encourages us to protect animals’ homes. Laguna Canyon Foundation will be partnering with LAM to discuss ways to protect animal and plant habitats. Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14; Youth 12 and under are free. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.
–Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m.
The Big One Kids’ Workshop
Celebrate the beautiful creatures of the ocean as Robert Young did in his various art pieces. Led by their education staff, you will create your own under-the-sea masterpiece inspired by Young’s vibrant painting, The Big One, currently exhibiting as part of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature.
Create an underwater masterpiece
Advanced tickets recommended. Limited space available. Youth 12 and under are free; Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. For tickets, click here.
–Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.
Immersive Yoga Experience
Surrounded by the underwater seascape of The Sea Around Us by Rebeca Méndez, this is a one-of-a-kind immersive yoga class experience at 10 a.m. on February 4. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Admission is free for children under 12. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. For tickets, click here.
–Saturday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.
Closing celebration of LAM’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival
For the closing celebration of the Laguna Art Museum’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival, join past Art & Nature featured artist alumni and Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner, as they discuss the previous years’ installations and the importance of Art & Nature. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be available during this final opportunity to see the exhibitions in their entirety. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for museum members; $30 for non-members. For tickets, click here.
Live! at the Museum, February 9, Douglas Masek
–Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
Live! at the Museum, Douglas Masek and Bryan Pezzone
Join this duo consisting of a saxophone and keyboard as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early and enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free; Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.
–Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.
Jo Situ Allen leads Mixed Media Collage Workshop
Inspired by Robert Young’s painting, The Big One, local artist Jo Situ Allen (aka Dirty Eraser) will lead a mixed media collage workshop using found images, objects and reproductions of marine life from The Accidental Naturalist, her book on native California species. She will share some insights about the wonderful species found just off the beaches of Laguna. Energized by the intuitive flow of the ocean, students will create their own magical underwater landscape through colors, forms and textures. The Oceanic Flow workshop will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the Laguna Art Museum website and the cost is $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Children under 12 can attend the workshop for free, but must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Supplies for the workshop are included with the ticket.
For tickets, click here.
For more information about the 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival and Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.