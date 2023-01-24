NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 7  |  January 24, 2023

A tale of two tides 012423

A tale of two tides

A tale of two tides photo 1 SNL 1.24

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier

A tale of two tides photo 2 SNL 1.24

Click on photo for a larger image

Stu News Laguna photographer Scott Brashier caught the dichotomy of both sides of the King Tide effects on Laguna’s Main Beach this past weekend on January 22. The top photo shows the higher-than-normal morning tides completely engulfing Main Beach, while the bottom photo shows the lower-than-normal late afternoon tides that expose much more of the area’s local coast.

 

