 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

Gallery Q is Mixing it Up in latest show FP 012723

Gallery Q is Mixing it Up in latest show – art by new and established artists in many mediums

By THERESA KEEGAN

Both the display and those in attendance at Gallery Q’s recent opening celebration took the exhibition’s title to heart and really were “Mixing it Up.” 

 “The looseness of that title made submissions (for the juried show) broader,” said Bill Atkins, art director for Gallery Q. “I wanted to make sure a lot of people are participating.” 

Participate they did. In fact, with more than 80 pieces selected to be displayed in the show, it was one of the most successful openings organizers have ever had at the gallery, which is located throughout the Susi Q Community Center. 

Pieces on display ranged from sculpture and textiles, to watercolors, pastels and everything in between. The experience of the 50 artists whose works were chosen also represented a broad swath of experience. 

Some, such as Tom Lamb, whose patterned aerials are displayed at the Festival of the Arts as well as collected internationally, are well known to area art aficionados. But others were new to the art scene – some even displaying their work for the first time. 

Gallery Q 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Theresa Keegan

The opening reception for “Mixing it Up” at Gallery Q, held January 20, brought many visitors throughout O.C. to the Susi Q Community Center, including into the library (which served as an additional gallery). The show is on display through March 9.

“It’s kind of fun having people look at my paintings,” said newcomer Jeri Silva. The octogenarian was encouraged by her grandchildren to submit some of the work that she’s created over the years. 

“She’s been painting her whole life,” said granddaughter Hannah Miller. 

Indeed, Silva’s painting of a golden sunset on The Strand literally glittered in the community center’s Great Room, where it was gathered with other scenic paintings. To its left was another piece of Silva’s, also of The Strand, but from a more traditional perspective. 

“I used acrylics and oils to create a background glossiness for the piece Golden Sea,” she said. The show inspired a renewed commitment to her chosen field, which she had been shying away from recently. 

“I could draw before I could walk,” she explained. “But I never thought I’d be showing. I never had enough confidence.” 

Miller and her older sister, Maddie, 26, were so proud of their grandmother’s work they drove from their Yorba Linda home to be at the opening. 

“Her art is really good,” said Maddie. “And I’m glad she’s in a show with such high-quality artists. When we saw this (show announcement) posted we made her know she had to it.” 

Hannah, 21, was enjoying the opportunity to see other artists as well. 

“This whole show is really good,” she commented. 

Gallery Q 2

Click on photo for a larger image

The opening night reception featured food, wine and musical accompaniment by Music for a New Century, which included pianist Jeffrey Briar and vocalist Samantha Morrice 

Diverse offerings selected

Atkins was thrilled at the number of high-quality, submitted pieces the gallery received for this show. 

“I wanted to see what would happen if I let the show title be wide open…I loved having slightly more than 80 pieces to display,” said Atkins. But he soon discovered such success also present logistical challenges, including finding room to hang so many pieces, as well as typing up each title card, but he said it was worth the extra work.

Gallery Q 3

Click on photo for a larger image

A handcrafted tea pot by ceramicist Paulette Adams builds upon Laguna Beach’s ocean theme by replicating detailed shells and flowing seaweed

He was particularly thrilled members of Laguna Bluebelt Coalition submitted some of their high-quality photographs. Roger Su’s stunning photograph, The Legend of Goff Island had a place of honor centered on the mantle in the library room.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Artist Kathy Lajvardi, who had two abstract pieces on display in this show, wanted to emphasize the positive things in life, including the strength of women, particularly those in her native-born Iran. 

“You can look at the glass as half full or half empty,” she said. “I want people to look at an art piece and feel happy and empowered.” 

Gallery Q 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Cheryl Harrison stands next to her piece “Laguna Serenity” on display in the Susi Q’s Great Room. Her other piece, an abstract entitled “Cranberry Goulash,” is in the Game Room.

This is the second time artist Cheryl Harrison, who has been painting with acrylics since 2022, has been accepted into Gallery Q.

“I’m honored my work is considered good enough to be exhibited with other professional artists,” said the Laguna Woods resident who is also a member of LOCA. “This is a new path in my life and I look forward to see where it takes me.”

Gallery Q 5

Click on photo for a larger image

The whimsical celebrity chairs created by artist Linda Goldstein gave a true gallery feel to the “Mixing it Up” show. These two chairs feature Frank Sinatra and John Lennon. 

Adapting to changing circumstances

 Atkins also appreciated that the “Mixing It Up” theme allowed for a variety of mediums, including the two handcrafted chairs by Linda Goldstein, which in the exhibit reflect John Lennon and Frank Sinatra. (She’s also created Marilyn Monroe, all four Beatles and even Mick Jagger.) 

The creations came about after Goldstein challenged her high school art students to paint a masterpiece on a chair. Goldstein joined in for a few years and then, with the help of her woodworker husband, started creating celebrity backs for the chairs. “I share my dining room with a remarkable group of celebrities,” she joked. 

But having an opportunity to have creative art styles on exhibit with more traditional formats was exactly the excitement Atkins was seeking in curating this show. 

“The ‘Mixing it Up’ title definitely encouraged things I didn’t expect,” said Atkins. “But I’m really glad with the way everything came out.” 

The “Mixing it Up” show runs through March 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Fridays at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. Admission is free. 

