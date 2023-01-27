NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

LOCA initiates video series on Public Art 012723

LOCA initiates video series on Public Art with Laguna Honors its Artists, dedicated to Mike Hallinan by Mike Tauber 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art one sees around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

There are more than 150 pieces of public art in Laguna, and Laguna Honors its Artists, which was installed in November 2022, is the newest mural in the City of Laguna Beach Art in the Public Places collection. Created by local artist Mike Tauber, it is dedicated to beloved artist Mike Hallinan, who made an immeasurable imprint on the city’s art community.

LOCA initiates group and mural

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Julian Hakim, Greg MacGillivray, Mike Tauber, Barbara MacGillivray, Catherine Hallinan, Lisa Hall, Louis Weil and Marshall Innins

The new LOCA video series will be part of their Arts for Schools Program for both adults and youth to learn about public art. Laguna Honors its Artists will be the first in the series explaining the process behind public art, from inspiration to final installation. 

Laguna Honors its Artists, which is located on the Cleo Street side of the Taco Stand on PCH, has a unique and inspiring background and seems the perfect piece of public art to kick off the video series. 

The mural project was funded by development fees, as required by the city’s Art in Public Places ordinance and supplemented by cash from the Cleo Street Beautification Committee. 

LOCA initiates Mike and Greg

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mike Tauber and Greg MacGillivray

As The Taco Stand (formerly Taco Bell) was being proposed for re-development, a plan was needed to fulfill the art requirement. With the help of the Cleo Street Neighbors group, all the elements soon came together.                      

The group, led by Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, along with architect Marshall Innins, contacted the new owner, Julian Hakim, and succeeded with their proposal to raise funds and oversee a tile mural by Tauber. 

“When Julian decided to remodel, we thought a mural was a good idea,” said Greg MacGillivray. 

The project soon took off and gained momentum.

“The city wholeheartedly embraced the idea right away,” Tauber said. 

“We are so happy to be connected with a community where residents are so welcoming,” said Hakim. “We wanted to do anything we could to contribute.”

The MacGillivrays rallied the members of the neighborhood to contribute, and Travis Fidel, representing his family who are in close proximity to restaurant, said, “When the MacGillivrays approached us, we were more than happy to contribute. We all love the mural and the new Taco Stand.”

LOCA initiates Fidel

Click on photo for a larger image

Travis Fidel, representing his family who contributed to the mural

The MacGillivrays requested that Tauber find visual inspiration from a past Laguna Beach artist, thus illustrating the connection between generations of artists and reinforcing the legacy of Laguna Beach as an arts colony. 

“I was very honored and said, ‘yes’ immediately,” Tauber said. “The MacGillivrays offered me several names of past artists to take inspiration from, and Michael Hallinan stood out to me right away,” said Tauber. “I knew Mike and so many people enjoyed taking his classes. Catherine, his wife, gave me some of Mike’s work. I found two that worked together and combined them into a 5 x 10-foot rectangle. The left side is a eucalyptus and the horizon and the right side is palms and the horizon. It’s both tropical and reflective of our coast. A fun fact is that Greg requested that it have a curling wave, so he drew it and got what he wanted.” 

LOCA initiates Mike, Greg, Julian, Marshall

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Tauber, MacGillivray, Hakim and Innins 

Architect Marshall Innins, who designed the new Taco Stand, had a special perspective. “I used to come to Taco Bell in the 1970s. It was a challenge to change it and upgrade it, yet make it more iconic. Julian jumped right on the band wagon.”

“It was so exciting to watch the whole mural project that honored Mike Hallinan,’ said Barbara MacGillivray.

 “It was great to see the neighborhood and business partner for this,” Lisa Hall, Hallinan’s daughter, said. “It’s nice to watch all the folks stop and take it (the mural) in. Thank you for the partnership.”

LOCA initiates Barbara Catherine Lisa

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Barbara MacGillivray, Catherine Hallinan and Lisa Hall

“It is hard to put into words what this means. It’s overwhelming, it’s such a tribute,” said Catherine Hallinan.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The dedication plaque reads: “Impressionist painter, Michael Hallinan, loved surfing in Laguna Beach. After college, he studied at LCAD and became one of the city’s renowned plein air artists, using colors in original and imaginative ways. As his fame grew, he shared his skill by teaching through the city’s Art Program, helping launch hundreds of others into their own creative painting careers. For decades, Hallinan displayed his work annually at both the Festival of the Arts and the Sawdust, all while painting alongside an illustrious group of artists including Ken Auster, Bill Ogden and Tom Swimm. The Taco Stand is proud to honor artist Michael Hallinan. (1944-2020).”

LOCA Arts Education

“LOCA’s Art for Schools video series is a valuable tool in helping young people (and everyone) interested in the public art process,” said Tauber. “The Public Arts Program is designed to give viewers the chance to see behind the scenes as well as what criteria public art must adhere to, such as being site specific and taking into account at what angle the piece will be viewed – just to name a few. The next in the series will feature Casey Parlette and the new installation he’s working on.” 

This video series is just one of the many unique and innovative programs, workshops and events provided by LOCA. They also hold art classes at several local nonprofits.

K.C.Mechling, executive director of LOCA, who was on hand for the videotaping said, “Soon we’ll be partnering with Laguna Canyon Foundation to mix science and art for classes.”

The videographer for the series is Nancy Villere and the first video tape will be distributed by LOCA Arts Education in February 2023. 

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

