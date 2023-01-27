NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

Two exciting events at Chabad Laguna marking Tu B’shvat – the New Year for Trees

Chabad Laguna is holding two events during the first week of February. The Kaballah of Nature, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., is an evening of insight and inspiration with guest speakers Rabbi Zalmy and Estee Berkowitz.

Zalmy is a Rabbi and professional wedding/family photographer and Berkowitz is a stay-at-home-unschooling Mom, with a passion for holistic health. Dine on fine wine, exotic fruits, soup and salads, as the mystical flavor of the New Year for Trees is being celebrated. Couvert is $18; Sponsor, $100.

Two exciting events youngster

Photos courtesy of Chabad Laguna

A youngster at the Community Tree of Giving

Next, the Tu B’shvat Resort is calling all kids on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a pour and mold soap making workshop with Lisa Pyka of Blue Wave Bath and Beauty, learn tree poses and relaxing breathing techniques, and enjoy healthy snacks and assorted tea tasting. This fun, hands-on workshop for children of all ages offers the opportunity to learn all about the holiday of Tu B’shvat and the wonderful lessons from the trees. Cost: $7 per child.

To RSVP to these events, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The 15th of Shevat on the Jewish calendar marks the beginning of a “new year” for trees. Commonly known as Tu B’shvat, this day marks the season in which the earliest-blooming trees in the Land of Israel emerge from their winter sleep and begin a new fruit-bearing cycle.

Two exciting events fruits

Chabad Laguna marks the 15th of Shvat by eating a variety of fruits, praising the bounty of the Holy Land

Chabad Laguna marks the 15th of Shvat by eating fruit, particularly from the kinds that are singled out by the Torah in its praise of the bounty of the Holy Land: grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates. On this day, a “man is a tree of the field” (Deuteronomy 20:19) is remembered, reflecting on the lessons derived from the botanical analogue.

Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, call 949.499.0770, or visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

 

