 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

New housing coordinator introduced 012723

New housing coordinator introduced, committee comments on recent affordable housing efforts

By SARA HALL

A local committee this week discussed the city’s housing needs, which was accentuated by a public comment from longtime renters who said they are being priced out of Laguna Beach. 

The city’s effort to focus on affordable housing, a priority identified by the City Council, received staffing support recently with the hiring of a housing program coordinator, a new position within the city.

Taking on the new role, Jennifer Savage was introduced on Wednesday (Jan. 25) during the Housing and Human Services Committee meeting. Savage started in the newly created Laguna Beach position on January 17. 

“In the short time that I’ve been working with her here at the city, I’ve been very impressed,” said Senior Planner Anthony Viera. She will bring a wealth of experience to the community, he said, when he introduced Savage. Her expertise is truly impressive, he added. 

Savage joins the City of Laguna Beach with more than 17 years of experience working with counties, cities, consulting firms and school districts. She has directed future-focused efforts including developing housing elements, inclusionary housing programs and master plans.

She is an American Planning Association AICP certified planner and certified transportation planner. Savage holds a dual bachelor’s degree in economics and environmental studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration from the University of Notre Dame de Namur. 

Savage will be a leader for all of the committee’s initiatives, Viera said. 

The housing coordinator’s primary responsibility is to develop the city’s housing programs including a senior and affordable housing program, according to the announcement in the city newsletter.

In the job posting for the new position, city officials added that the specialist will also lead the effort to develop and implement the city’s 6th Housing Element, support the creation of new market-rate and affordable units, serve as liaison to the Housing and Human Services Committee, develop tools to map and track market trends and stay current with changes to local and state housing legislation.

City Council has made housing a top priority for the entire community and it’s wonderful to now have a dedicated staff resource at city hall in the city manager’s office, Viera noted. This isn’t to say that the community development department (Viera’s department) won’t be involved, he noted, in fact the two departments will often work together. 

“We see great opportunities for collaboration,” he said. “We’re really just augmenting our resources here at the city and I think there are a lot of great things to come.”

In her brief comments on Wednesday, Savage recognized Viera for his efforts on housing issues and building on that. 

“I’m really excited to continue the great work that Anthony (Viera) has done on the Housing Element and making progress on the implementation plan already, even though it’s not quite to the finish line,” he’s done a great job on it so far, she said. 

Later in the meeting, during committee and staff reports, H&HS Committee member Karen Martin suggested referencing the program in the Housing Element when speaking about a program or initiative for the committee, so they can “start a pattern of showing that the Housing Element has relevancy and legal teeth.”

Committee Chair Ketta Brown emphasized and reiterated the comment.

“That’s a brilliant suggestion,” Brown said. 

She also recommended that community members contact the committee if they have interest in moving forward with the Housing Element. They’re already three years in and there’s still a lot to do.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Brown said. 

The Housing Element needs to be updated every eight years. The 6th Cycle covers the city’s 2021-2029 planning period and assesses the current and projected housing needs for all economic segments of the community. It also includes policies and action programs that further the production of housing.

As part of the Affordable Housing and Housing Element Action Plan Subcommittee report, Brown noted that she and fellow committee member Jacquie Schaefgen attended the council meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to comment on a potential opportunity. During the public hearing on the item declaring the former Ti Amo restaurant site as surplus property, they both requested that the council instead hold off on the action and consider working with an affordable housing developer.

Part of the reason for the request was so that instead of waiting several months for somebody to possibly approach the city regarding affordable housing on those sites, that they might be able to move forward more quickly, Brown explained. 

Ultimately, council unanimously approved the resolution declaring 31729 and 31735 Coast Highway (also known as 31727 Coast Highway) as surplus property.

The action also authorized the city manager to comply with the procedures under the Surplus Land Act, which requires agencies to first declare a property surplus land and offer such surplus land to various entities, including housing sponsors and other public agencies for the development of affordable housing, parks, or open space before the agency can privately negotiate any disposition or dispose of the land.

Declaring it surplus simply means the city does not need it for civic purposes, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis explained at the council meeting. In the process of declaring the site as surplus property, the city will notify more than 50 affordable housing developers in the area, she noted. 

The goal is to add housing, commented Committee Vice Chair Cody Engle at the H&HS meeting on Wednesday, noting the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment determination. The city doesn’t need to construct the 394 units identified as part of the RHNA, but has to ensure that there are adequate housing sites and zoning standards to accommodate the required number of units.

“But we’re losing them as fast as we’re adding them,” Engle said. “The hope is, I guess, we are close to breaking even at the end of the day.”

During the Public Outreach and Human Services Subcommittee report, committee member Barbara McMurray noted that a recent list of open units at Vista Aliso apartments (affordable rental housing for low-income seniors) filled up quickly.

“That’s still a drop in the bucket for the housing needs of Laguna Beach,” McMurray said. 

The answer is more housing, she said, the city has to take the bull by the horns and make it a top priority.

During staff updates, Viera shared some statistics on Accessory Dwelling Unit applications and permit trends. In 2022, ADUs continued to be prolific, he said. The arrow continues to point upward for ADUs, Viera commented. Initial assumptions during the early discussions with the state projected applications to surge at first, but then trend downward. They’re not seeing that in Laguna Beach, he said. That points to great things for 2023, he added, it shows there’s still a lot of interest in the community.

Engle also commented that the city website has been updated to reflect ADU rule changes (primarily concerning height limit and more flexible parking exemptions), Engle reported. The ADU “cheat sheet” was also updated, he noted. He invited people to look through the website.

“It’s a remarkably robust information source, it just blows my mind from where we were a year ago,” he said. 

The ADU handbook project is also virtually complete, he added, and the latest version is also on the website. The cost calculator is being reworked, but will soon be online.

In Schaefgen’s Housing Trust Fund Subcommittee report, she had a meeting with the consultant but it didn’t go exactly as planned and there was not much to report. 

Schaefgen also mentioned the recently created Newport Beach Housing Trust Fund. There are several models for trust funds, but the Newport program is a “different animal,” she said, and is very difficult to replicate. 

