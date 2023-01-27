NewLeftHeader

 Volume 15, Issue 8  |  January 27, 2023

February is just around the corner 012723

February is just around the corner, join LOCA’s workshops and Art Talks

LOCA is offering Art Talks and several workshops in February. Here’s what’s coming up.

–Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 1-4 p.m.

One-Day Workshop, Make a Valentine Card with Joy Vansell

Joy Vansell will show how to use collage cuttings from dictionaries, music books and photos to make Valentine cards. Vansell will have her wonderful collection of cuttings, but you should also bring anything that you would like to incorporate into your personal design. This class is held in the Art Room of the Susi Q Senior Center in the Laguna Beach Community Center. Members are $25; Non-members $50. To register, click here

february is valentine

Make your own Valentine’s Day cards

–Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Contemporary Landscapes with Cydette Vikander, Feb. 7 and 8 

Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. 

Two Day Workshop: Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb.7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Working from photo references, students will learn what makes a strong composition and how to arrange it on their canvas. Participants will be using water mixable oil colors. Participants may bring their own supplies if they choose. Members: $50; Non-members $100. To register, click here.

february is Vikander

Vikander’s work 

–Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Contemporary Landscapes with Cydette Vikander 

Laguna Beach Community Center 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Two Day Workshop: Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Working from photo references, students will learn what makes a strong composition and how to arrange it on their canvas. Participants will be using water mixable oil colors. Participants may bring their own supplies if they choose. Members: $50; Non-members $100. To register, click here

–Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Art Talk, Open Studio, Joy Vansell 

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Love is in the air at the Art Talks “open studio” event where everyone gets to create a valentine card to take home. Visitors may select from an amazing array of specialty decorative papers provided by Joy Vansell, who will be on hand to show how to arrange the cuttings and affix them to a card using glue stick. Plastic templates will be available, to create fitted envelope liners. The casual, “open studio” format allows everyone to work at their own pace, and come and go as desired. Members are free; non-members, $20. Fee: Advance registration is required, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

february is Boller

Carole Boller 

–Saturday, Feb. 25, 9-11 a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Carole Boller: Laguna Plein Air Paint Together 

Heisler Park 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. 

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Carole Boller for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Boller’s Bloomers: The Value of Plein Air Painting.” In this mentor session, Boller will demonstrate her oil painting process, brush stroke by brush stroke, of a lovely garden scene at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. LPAPA and LOCA Members $25; Non-members $50. To register, click here

Cost: Advance registration is required, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

LOCA Art Talks are for anyone and everyone who loves the visual arts. Their events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, are educational and informative, yet casual and fun. Attendees get to meet fascinating artists and industry leaders, and learn about their work and careers. 

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

