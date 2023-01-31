NewLeftHeader

clear sky

56.9°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

February brings close to Tenth Annual Art & Nature 013123

Share this story

February brings close to Tenth Annual Art & Nature Festival and the opening of a new exhibit 

Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM’s) 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival celebrates its close on February 4 at 6 p.m. However, the exhibitions are still on view, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions including The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez, Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, The Big One by artist Robert Young and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum has announced new Art & Nature public programs, including innovative workshops, panel discussions, nature excursions, immersive yoga and an exhibition-closing celebration.

February brings Spence

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of LAM

 From the Stuart and Judith Vida Spence Collection: “I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art” by John Baldessari, 1971 lithograph

On February 4, the exhibition featuring Southern California Contemporary Art Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida Spence Collection will open and continue through July 2023. For more than 30 years, the Spences collected and lived with contemporary art in their home in Los Angeles, as well as lending pieces to exhibitions and making significant donations to art museums – most notably LAM.

This major gift by Judy and Stuart Spence to Laguna Art Museum includes artworks from the 1970s to the present spanning California Conceptualism, West Coast Pop and Los Angeles’s Lowbrow art movement.

February brings Mendez

Click on photo for a larger image 

See Rebeca Mendez’s installation of “The Sea Around Us” through Sunday, Feb. 5

On view through February 5, immerse yourself into the depths of the Pacific Ocean with Rebeca Méndez’s groundbreaking installation of The Sea Around Us. This 360-degree video art installation drops you straight into the depths of the ocean usually untouched by humans. Surrounded by vivid depictions of sea life, oozing barrels of DDT descend around you, creating a sense of ominous calamity and immersing you into the thick of the conflict of environmental wrongdoing. 

This moving experience inspires awe and strengthens the bond between sea and viewer, inspiring the courage to face environmental misconduct, take restorative action and avoid repeating transgressions against our natural resources. 

February brings pyramidion

Click on photo for a larger image 

Kelly Berg’s “Pyramidion” 

 Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Pyramidion and The Big One are on view through February 12.

February brings stories

Click on photo for a larger image 

Visitors have until March 12 to see the “Five Summer Stories” exhibition

Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through March 12.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

 –Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.

Immersive Yoga Experience

Surrounded by the underwater seascape of The Sea Around Us by Rebeca Méndez, this is a one-of-a-kind immersive yoga class experience at 10 a.m. on February 4. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Admission is free for children under 12. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. For tickets, click here.

 –Saturday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.

Closing celebration of LAM’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival

For the closing celebration of the Laguna Art Museum’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival, join past Art & Nature featured artist alumni and Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner, as they discuss the previous years’ installations and the importance of Art & Nature. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be available during this final opportunity to see the exhibitions in their entirety. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for museum members; $30 for non-members. For tickets, click here.

February brings Masek

Click on photo for a larger image

“Live! at the Museum” on February 9, Douglas Masek

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Douglas Masek and Bryan Pezzone

Join this duo consisting of a saxophone and keyboard as they perform in the museum. Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free; Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.

Jo Situ Allen leads Mixed Media Collage Workshop

Inspired by Robert Young’s painting, The Big One, local artist Jo Situ Allen (aka Dirty Eraser) will lead a mixed media collage workshop using found images, objects and reproductions of marine life from The Accidental Naturalist, her book on native California species. She will share some insights about the wonderful species found just off the beaches of Laguna. Energized by the intuitive flow of the ocean, students will create their own magical underwater landscape through colors, forms and textures. The Oceanic Flow workshop will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the Laguna Art Museum website and the cost is $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Children under 12 can attend the workshop for free, but must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Supplies for the workshop are included with the ticket.

For tickets, click here

For more information about the 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival and Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.