Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

Pageant of the Masters is offering a “lovable” discount for your favorite Valentine

Looking for a unique gift for that special loved one? Pageant of the Masters is helping charm sweethearts this Valentine’s Day with tickets to the nation’s most iconic presentation of living pictures with a lovable discount! Special for Valentine’s Day, save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production with promotional code VDAY23 (excludes loge center and premium ticket seats).

Pageant of the Masters Women in the Garden

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters’ re-creation of “Women in the Garden” by Claude Monet will appear in the 2023 production “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists,” taking place July 7 through September 1

To take advantage of this incredible offer, call 800.487.3378, or visit www.PageantTickets.com. This offer is good through February 14. Give a gift that lasts through summer with tickets to the 90th Annual Pageant of the Masters production of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, offering shows nightly July 7 through September 1. 

Pageant of the Masters takes place on the Festival of Arts grounds located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.foapom.com.

 

