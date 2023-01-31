Balloon ban passes unanimously 013123

Balloon ban passes unanimously, restricts citywide sale and use on public property

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council last week unanimously approved a ban that restricts the sale and use of balloons.

At the January 24 meeting, councilmembers voted 5-0 in favor of an ordinance prohibiting the sale, public use and distribution of all balloons, which was modified from the original staff recommended ordinance that restricted only certain types of balloons. Following council direction, the ordinance was also updated to become effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The new ordinance states that no person shall use any balloon at any city facility or city-sponsored event, or any event held in a public area. No person, including, but not limited to, a balloon wholesaler, retailer, or third-party vendor, shall use, sell, or distribute any balloon within the city. It also prohibits people from intentionally releasing or organizing the releasing of balloons.

Staff clarified that the ordinance does not apply to balloons being used on private property.

Echoing several public comments, Councilmember George Weiss emphasized that it’s about public safety and protecting the environment. While they can’t catch everything – balloons will be brought in or float in from out of town – they’re doing the best they can on public property in Laguna Beach. It’s still allowed on private property, including hotels, he pointed out.

As far as bringing in balloons from other cities, that doesn’t carry much weight for him, Councilmember Mark Orgill noted.

“Maybe we’re going to start the trend, somebody has to step up to the plate and be the first,” he said.

Laguna Beach has made other efforts to improve the environment and reduce litter, like banning single-use plastic and installing refillable water stations, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf pointed out.

“I don’t feel like we need balloons here,” she said.

They have a fiduciary obligation to the city’s open space and ocean, which is a big part of what makes Laguna Beach unique, added Councilmember Alex Rounaghi. He supports the free market and doesn’t like the idea of a “nanny state,” but this is a public safety issue, he agreed.

Courtesy PMMC

Mylar balloons collected from the water by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center on a clean-up day in 2020

Rounaghi suggested speeding up the implementation of the ordinance, specifically immediately banning the sale of balloons.

Based on his experience implementing the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan, specifically the single-use plastic ban, Assistant to the City Manager Jeremy Frimond recommended a slower approach.

“We went for an immediate implementation and working through that with the business community, it certainly didn’t make any friends,” or support of the plan, Frimond said and compliance was difficult to achieve.

These businesses have to shift their model, he said, and the city should extend the courtesy of recognizing that removing balloons from their inventory and sales could be challenging. Asking a business to eat that cost overnight doesn’t strengthen the compliance. Education and engaging the business community is a better way to go, he commented.

Realistically, a year isn’t very long, Frimond added.

It’s not that the ordinance won’t be in effect during that interim period, he clarified, but the emphasis will be on an education campaign and working with the business community rather than citations. It’s important to garner understanding and support, Frimond said.

Ultimately, a majority of council agreed to wait until the end of the calendar year.

The issue first came before the council at the June 21 meeting, during councilmember requests, when Weiss and Mayor Bob Whalen requested the council consider an ordinance to prohibit the sale and use of lighter than air balloons within the city.

The request was to discuss adopting an ordinance to ban the sale of balloons made of metalized or foil materials that conduct electricity, including Mylar. They also requested that council direct staff to return with a proposed ordinance.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, there are 100-150 power outages each year due to metallic balloons, Whalen and Weiss wrote in the request. These power outages affect thousands of customers statewide and are costly to repair. They also pose a danger to land and ocean wildlife.

Whalen and Weiss explained in their request that the existing state balloon law (SB 1990) prohibits the sale or distribution of a balloon that is constructed of electrically conductive material (metallized Mylar or foil) and filled with a gas lighter than air (helium), without affixing an object of sufficient weight to the balloon to counter the lift capability, affixing a specified warning statement on the balloon and affixing a printed identification of the balloon’s manufacturer.

“Unfortunately, this law has not been effective in stopping power outages and electrical distribution equipment failures resulting from the inadvertent release of Mylar balloons,” the request reads.

At last week’s meeting, Frimond also mentioned related state legislation, including Assembly Bill 847 which requires any person that sells, offers for sale, or manufactures for sale, in this state, any foil balloon shall ensure that those foil balloons pass a standard test, as determined by an accredited testing facility capable of high-voltage testing.

Both the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee (EDPC) and the Environmental Sustainability Committee (ESC) have unanimously approved passage of an ordinance to further regulate the sale of these balloons.

The ESC reviewed the draft ordinance on October 17 and unanimously supported the third option. On November 7, the EDPC also reviewed the draft ordinance and unanimously supported the second option, with a modified recommendation to add “release” to the restricted activities.

The groundswell behind this is concern from the community, both fire safety and environmental concerns, Frimond said. It then grew as both city committees identified the need of some sort of prohibition on balloons for different reasons.

At the June meeting, councilmembers directed staff to return at a future meeting with two proposed ordinance options, one to ban the sale of lighter than air balloons made of metallized or foil materials that conduct electricity, including Mylar and in one to ban the sale of all lighter than air balloons. In drafting the ordinance and in collaboration with the city’s emergency staff, a third option banning the sale, use, and distribution of all metallic balloons, regardless of fill, was added for consideration.

Last week, staff initially recommended the restriction be on one of the following options:

–All metallic balloons, regardless of fill.

–Metallic balloons inflated with a gas lighter than air.

–All balloons (latex or metallic) inflated with a gas lighter than air.

Frimond brought several balloons as a visual presentation of the different styles.

After some discussion, council modified the ordinance to cover all balloons. It restricts Laguna Beach businesses from selling or distributing all balloons. It also prohibits the use of all balloons on public property (beaches and parks) and city-sponsored events.

The ordinance does not apply to the sales and distribution of balloons within Laguna Beach by a business not located in the city (online merchant or an out-of-town retailer), or the use of balloons on private property (commercial or residential).

There are no party supply stores in town, Frimond confirmed. He contacted the local grocery stores and they indicated that while the ordinance would impact their businesses, it wouldn’t be a significant impact, Frimond said.

“They would be able to pivot,” he said, just as they’ve done with Styrofoam and plastics.

Frimond said they indicated that “it wouldn’t be detrimental.”

Although during public comments on the item, a local grocery representative said otherwise.

Tim James, representing Laguna Beach grocery stores with the California Grocers Association, presented the grocers official position on the ordinance. It creates a “significant impact” on local grocers, which are a “low-profit, high-volume industry,” he said.

“As community members, grocers appreciate the city’s focus on sustainability and the environment,” James said. “However, regarding this ordinance, we believe its impact does not match the intent and creates unintended consequences for Laguna Beach grocers, while rewarding retailers not located within the city.”

He asked the council to consider alternatives to the proposed ordinance, which, as written, would simply push balloon sales outside of the city to neighboring communities or to online sources. Access to balloons will only be a few clicks away or available just outside the city limits, he noted, so any environmental gain is unlikely.

Instead, the city should work with industry representatives on “solutions with real environmental impact without placing Laguna Beach businesses at a competitive disadvantage.”

Also opposing the item, Laguna Beach resident John Hooper spoke on behalf of Party City and represented the Coalition for Responsible Celebrations (CRC).

“Like all of you, I share deep concerns about and commitment to preserving the beautiful Laguna Beach environment we all call home,” Hooper said.

As parent of an 8-year-old surfer, he wants to ensure local beaches are clean and surfable for many years to come.

“Unfortunately, I do not believe the ordinance before the council gets us any closer towards those shared goals. It’s not Laguna Beach residents carelessly releasing balloon bouquets into the environment, yet we’re the ones that are being punished.”

A far better policy, from his perspective and also industry perspective, is limiting the ban to the use of balloons on beaches and in parks.

“The balloon industry is 100% behind this,” he said. “We believe in that.”

There are also some unintended consequences, he added, and some cleanup that should be done before it’s adopted. Hooper said he also spoke to several grocery stores and local resorts (that buy balloons from local grocers), and both would be impacted by the ordinance.

City council also received a few letters in opposition, including from an Orange County business owner, a Los Angeles balloon distributer and the CRC.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rich German/Project O

Mylar balloons collected from the water offshore from Laguna Beach by Rich German, founder of Project O

However, the large majority of commenters, both in person and through written letters, strongly supported the ban.

There was little opposition to the ordinance, noted Rich German, founder of Project O, said in an email to Stu News Laguna after the council meeting. Most people at the meeting realize that the balloons are a source of pollution and a fire hazard. Plus, the ban doesn’t cover private property, he added.

“There was a handful of people who spoke in objection of the ordinance and honestly they helped make our case stronger,” German said. “The negative financial impact on local businesses is negligible and it is pretty obvious this was an idea whose time had come.”

The Ranch Chief Operating Officer Kurt Bjorkman wrote to council expressing his “full support” for the balloon ban. The local resort has a policy prohibiting balloons of any kind on the property, he noted.

“As a sailor, we pull out multiple balloons every time we are on the water,” Bjorkman said. “As the operator of the Ranch resort, we see balloons trapped on our hillsides and in our many trees on (the) property, unfortunately, quite often.”

It was a group effort to get to this point, German said, noting several local organizations that worked with Project O on the effort: Laguna Bluebelt, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Surfrider Foundation and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. All the groups had representatives at the meeting speaking in favor of the ordinance. There were also many citizens and local businesses involved.

“It took a village to make this happen,” he said.

German said they first requested the ban six years ago.

“This is long overdue,” he told councilmembers at the meeting.

They are thrilled about the ordinance getting approved, he commented in an email to Stu News Laguna after the council meeting.

Over the past 13 years, he’s encountered wildlife regularly while on his paddleboard in the waters offshore from Laguna Beach.

“Unfortunately, in addition to the beautiful marine life, we also see a growing amount of plastic and trash in the ocean, including balloons,” he said.

Many people don’t think about where these balloons wind up when they’re released or thrown out, German noted. He’s hopeful the new ordinance will make a notable difference in the local environment.

“The fact that it includes all balloons makes it perhaps the strongest ordinance any city has ever passed,” German said. “We are hopeful many other cities up and down the California coast will follow Laguna’s lead and initiate similar policies.”

Representatives from several local organizations made similar comments at last week’s council meeting.

While they can’t control what happens outside of the city, there are other jurisdictions passing similar ordinances, said Surfrider Foundation CEO Chad Nelsen. Laguna Beach should be a leader on the issue, he added.

The string is also a big part of the problem, he added. It causes a lot of the entanglements and is just another piece of plastic.

Laguna Ocean Foundation Vice Chair Ed Almanza said their educators and docents find a lot of trash when they’re out on local beaches.

“You’d be surprised what we find in the tidepools – or maybe you wouldn’t – but this is a lot of it,” Almanza said, holding a deflated balloon as he spoke.

Education is also part of the package, he added, and trying to educate people about the impact of balloons and other litter in the ocean should be a big component of the ordinance after it gets adopted.

In addition to the environmental concerns, public speakers emphasized the fire hazard that foil balloons represent.

EDPC Chair Matt Lawson shared a shocking video of a Mylar balloon stuck on a utility wire and causing an explosion. If a lighter than air conductive foil balloon connects with power lines during one of the region’s common Santa Ana wind events, it could easily spark a destructive and lethal wildfire, he warned.

With nearly 90% of the city within CalFire’s high wildfire risk classification, Laguna Beach is “literally a spark and a gust away from what happened in Paradise,” he said, referencing the devastating and deadly Camp Fire in 2018.

“In Laguna Beach, helium-filled Mylar balloons are very dangerous devices,” Lawson said.

Accordingly, EDPC supports an immediate ban on sale, distribution, use, and possession of balloons made of electrically conductive material and filled with a gas lighter than air. The committee also recommends adding a restriction on releasing the balloons, which is needed for effective enforcement by police, he explained.

“The balloons that are released on private property don’t stay there,” Lawson said. “A ban is needed as soon as possible, not next decade, to protect public safety.”

An ordinance won’t significantly jeopardize jobs or small businesses within Laguna Beach, he noted, but any fire caused by a single Mylar balloon would endanger all 23,000 residents and billions in real and personal property.

Lawson’s fellow EDPC member Tom Gibbs agreed that the city needs the ordinance.

“When this came before our committee, I was candidly skeptic. Balloons are fun, celebratory, (and) I support free enterprise,” he said. “How can they be deadly?”

EDPC studied the facts and saw videos, like the one Lawson shared.

“I became convinced and, more importantly, very concerned,” Gibbs said.

The power lines are already a risk for causing wildfires, Mylar foil balloons only increase that risk, he noted. Public safety is the number one priority for the city, Gibbs added.

The balloons also represent an overall issue, German commented after the meeting.

“To me, balloons are symbolic of the bigger problem of our incessant use of plastics, which are a hazard to animals and to the ocean in general,” German said. “Change begins with awareness. And awareness leads to action. We are grateful to the city for taking this action and continuing to be a leader when it comes to protecting our precious coastline and our sacred marine life.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.