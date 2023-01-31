NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

In Loving Memory Kenneth Leon Koslow 013123

In Loving Memory

Kenneth Leon Koslow

March 12, 1952 – January 3, 2023

In Loving Memory Ken headshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jeanne Meyers

Kenneth Leon Koslow

Ken is survived by his love and life partner, Jeanne Meyers, her sons Riley (wife Emma) and Charles McMahon (wife Meredith), grandson Rowan McMahon, and Ken’s brother Ron Koslow, sister Judy Koslow (husband Stefan Zweig), and nieces Lily and Jenna Zweig. He is predeceased by his brother Bobby and parents Samuella and David.

In Loving Memory Sawdust

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Miller

(L-R) Ken Koslow with Jeanne Meyers and her sons Riley and Charles McMahon at the Sawdust Festival, 1993

In Loving Memory Ken Jeanne and Rowan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jeanne Meyers

Ken and Jeanne with their grandson, Rowan McMahon

Ken’s childhood home was in the hills of the Santa Monica Mountains, overlooking Los Angeles from Westwood to Santa Monica and Catalina Island. As Ken grew, he saw the region transform into a thriving city and he knew he wanted to have a hand in shaping its future.

With a BA from Cal State Northridge, an MA from the Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning at UCLA, and an MS in Real Estate Development from MIT, he made his mark on the city of Los Angeles through Koslow Associates, Urban Innovations Group, Sumitomo Corporation, Westfield Corporation and for nearly 20 years at KFA Architects.

KFA Architects grew and received awards for several projects that Ken worked on including the adaptive reuse of the historic Eastern Columbia Building, The Ace Hotel, as well as affordable housing, homeless shelters and community centers. Ken was loved and respected by co-workers at KFA and was considered a great mentor.

In Loving Memory Rowan and Ken

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jeanne Meyers

Grandson Rowan with Ken 

Ken’s ties to Los Angeles were matched by what became his second home, Laguna Beach, where he lived with Jeanne and their growing family for 30 years. Ken’s many friends will miss his bright spirit and sense of humor. Ken enjoyed singing and playing guitar, especially Bob Dylan’s music. Ken was always available and a great mentor to Riley and Charlie and their friends growing up in Laguna Beach. He was a loving grandfather to Rowan, Charles and Meredith’s son, and took great pleasure in building LEGO® cities, playing basketball and swimming with him.

In Loving Memory Ken and Sammy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jeanne Meyers

Ken with his dog Sammy in Montecito 

Ken was loved and admired by friends and participants from around the world who took part in The MY HERO Project. He provided his perspective and guidance to this nonprofit global community that promotes tolerance, understanding and equality. He generously hosted visiting guests and staff and was a great supporter and advisor of the project from its very beginnings. He will be missed by the global MY HERO community.

In Loving Memory Hero Fest

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jeanne Meyers

Laguna Hero Fest at the Boys & Girls Club, 2019 (L-R) Standing: Ruth Busch Gluckson, Jeanne and Ken; Seated: Dorothy Meyers, Charles McMahon and his son, Rowan

Ken was our guiding light, who taught us grace, love and patience with our imperfections. His loyalty was as steadfast as his kindness, and our hearts are enriched by his life and legacy. Anyone who met Ken knew right away he was “one of the good ones” – a noble and wise spirit, soft-spoken, with a heart of gold.

A memorial service will be held on February 5 at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. Please email requests for details to attend to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

