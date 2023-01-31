NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

Pet of the Week Sadie

Meet Pet of the Week Sadie

Sadie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is an 11-year-old lab shep mix who is spayed. She would do best in a home as the only dog, but is extremely active and playful. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sadie adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Sadie

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet sweet Sadie, a playful and fun dog to all she meets 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

