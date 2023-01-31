NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

Fair Game 013123

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

John Stanaland joins Douglas Elliman which is sure to change Orange County’s high-end residential real estate landscape

TJ headshot AugBig news in the local real estate market…John Stanaland, formerly of Villa Real Estate, has moved across town to Douglas Elliman. John is arguably one of the biggest names, bar none, in the local real estate world. The proof is that in the last year his team represented in excess of $300 million in real estate transactions. 

I don’t care how you count, that’s a ton!

So, why Douglas Elliman? Try these facts on for size: Douglas Elliman represents the world’s biggest markets, including, for example, New York, Florida and Beverly Hills and, of course, now Orange County

According to John, it perfectly fits the direction where he wants to move his team in the years ahead.

Last year, Douglas Elliman was ranked No. 1 in New York…and, overall, the company represented nearly 60,000 sales and rental transactions resulting in a total of $51.2 billion, as in “B”. Sure, that’s coast-to-coast, but now you add in John and his influence in this great marketplace and who knows where it goes.

Yesterday, we visited John and his team at their new digs in 12 Corporate Plaza where he is getting comfortable with the new home. He introduced me to Deborah Robinson, formerly a key player in The McMonigle Group, who he’s just added to his team. 

How did Deborah and John connect? How about this, they combined together to sell 4700 Surrey that became the highest priced off-water sale in Corona del Mar history.

She joins holdovers Logan Montgomery and Trevor Stanaland who both also came over with John, with more growth still anticipated.

For those of you who may not be in the know on local real estate trends, this would be like football’s Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrows leaving their NFL teams and coming over to join your favorite team…or maybe even bigger than that…perhaps Michael Jordan or Babe Ruth suddenly packing up their bags and heading across town.

John and his team may be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or at 949.270.0440.

• • •

This photo came in over the weekend. Now, I’ll be honest, I don’t remember anyone at the City’s Planning Workshop over the weekend discussing parking on the beach as a potential solution to our parking woes.

Fair Game Lamborghini on beach SNL 1.31

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Lamborghini perhaps seeking a little beach time

Truth be told, it appeared that this Lamborghini didn’t quite make the turn at Broadway and Main. Police were seen questioning two women, but no other info has been forthcoming.

We’re still chasing it.

• • •

Here’s a good event truly worth attending. Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Black Dot Coffee, 656 N. Coast Highway from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

It’s your chance to meet the men and women in the Laguna Beach Police Department, who work tirelessly to protect our streets. You’re invited to come by, ask questions, share your ideas or just say hello.

• • •

Cristina Calderone let me know that Laguna Beach had its first taste of diverse ethnic artworks during the month of January, called Unveiling Multiethnic Artworks

The events took center stage, as headliners featured artworks representing the Hispanic community, Afghanistan, Haiti, Rwanda, Africa, Vietnam, India and China.   

Fair Game art piece photo 1 SNL 1.31

Courtesy of Cristina Calderone

A body of work from “Unveiling Multiethnic Artworks”

Presenters included UCI professor Dr. Felix Jean-Louis, who captivated the audience as he highlighted Haiti’s rich history, failures and current challenges and how the United States factored into all of that. 

Fair Game man in black speaking photo 2 SNL 1.31

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cristina Calderone

UCI professor Dr. Felix Jean-Louis talks about Haiti

Great musical performers created an ambience for mingling and doing a gallery art walk that included a Mariachi Band: the Marching Saints Booster Club from Santa Ana High School. Calderone said they rocked the audience with various renditions of Mexican music.

Fair Game mariachi band photo 3 SNL 1.31

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cristina Calderone

What’s a celebration without a Mariachi Band? The Marching Saints Booster Club from Santa Ana High School.

Also joining the mix were students’ artworks from the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club. Some of their themes were love, community and togetherness. 

The overall goal of the Unveiling Multiethnic Artworks was intended to identify ways for building bridges rather than walls, increasing the knowledge of other cultures, understanding ethnic and cultural foundations and ultimately building a better community.

Calderone said it a success.

Next up, February is African American/Black History Events. The February 3 theme is Oppression.

Michael Lapsley will be the virtual keynote speaker. Guests will hear his personal story detailing the “sacrifice he made amid a horrific, monstrous encounter against oppression, Apartheid.” I’m told you’ll cringe after seeing how it affected him.   

And, Lester Mackenzie, Pastor of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, will elaborate on the theme Oppression, giving a presentation that is being designed to get the audience involved, including listening to him play the percussions. 

All events will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 428 Park Ave. from 6-8 p.m., including two other events, Resistance on February 10 and Expression through Celebration on February 24.

 

