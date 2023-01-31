NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 9  |  January 31, 2023

School Notes 013123

School Notes

Laguna Beach’s Peyton Nash named to Dean’s List at University of Alabama

Peyton Nash of Laguna Beach was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester 2022 at the University of Alabama. Students qualifying for the list earned this with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) in UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama is located in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 

