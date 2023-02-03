NewLeftHeader

Bare Bones presents L’Dor v’Dor lll FP 020323

Bare Bones presents L’Dor v’Dor lll, a new play in the trilogy by Lojo Simon, at LBCAC

 One year after it first debuted Lojo Simon’s play L’Dor v’Dor (from Generation to Generation), Bare Bones presents the final reading of the trilogy on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC), 235 Forest Ave. in Downtown Laguna Beach.

 “I’m super excited to share this play, which is set in Natchez, Miss., during the Civil Rights movement, as part of Black History Month,” Simon said. “I’ve gotten to know these characters so well over the last 18 months of writing about them. When I watch them come alive in the voices and bodies of actors – that’s one of the great rewards of the collaborative process that is making live theater.”

Bare Bones Nzinga

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Bare Bones 

Nzinga Moore makes her Bare Bones debut in February’s play reading, which honors Black History Month

Ava Burton directs the play, which features actors Jaidyn Johns, Sarah Levin, Nzinga Moore, Veltria Roman, Sheila Silver and Tyee Tilghman. The audience is invited to stay after the reading to discuss themes of race, assimilation and social justice with facilitator Pastor Rod Echols.

 “We’ve been developing this trilogy for the past year at Bare Bones, which is a great honor as both an actor and director to be involved in the early creative process of making a new play,” Burton said. “I can’t wait to share it with an audience, so they all can see where the story’s gone and discuss it with Lojo and Pastor Rod.”

Bare Bones Tyee

Click on photo for a larger image

Tyee Tilghman makes his Bare Bones debut in February’s play reading

General admission is $30; $50 tickets include premium seating and a bar drink. For tickets, click here.

 Please note that LBCAC is not currently ADA-accessible, as it requires patrons to walk up steep stairs. (Once upstairs, the theatre is ADA-friendly.) 

Bare Bones is a project of ART WOW (Art Without Walls), bringing theater you can chew on to discerning Laguna Beach audiences.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a creative epicenter in Downtown Laguna with exhibition space, events, and promotion to support artists in theater, visual arts, music, video and still photography, film, dance, prose and poetry, and arts education.

 

