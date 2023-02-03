NewLeftHeader

Greg MacGillivray of MacGillivray Freeman Films 020323

Greg MacGillivray of MacGillivray Freeman Films relates his life in cinema

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation (NBPLF) presented an evening with filmmaker Greg MacGillivray at the Newport Beach Central Library on Saturday, Jan. 28. MacGillivray spoke about his life as a filmmaker from surf films to Hollywood masterpieces to his 45 groundbreaking IMAX films that raised awareness about the natural world. His presentation included video clips of his films including Everest, To The Arctic, Journey to the South Pacific and his early career with his partner, Jim Freeman.

Greg MacGillivray at podium

Photos courtesy of NBPLF

Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray addresses the audience

Freeman tragically died in a helicopter accident just days before the grand opening of their first IMAX film in 1976, To Fly, which is still being shown at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum. MacGillivray related how he has continued to honor his friend and early partner by keeping the name MacGillivray Freeman.

MacGillivray Freeman is a very successful production company having produced five of the top 10 highest-grossing IMAX films in the world with more than $1 billion in sales. Greg’s wife, Barbara, was always involved in the production company, and they are now joined by their son, Shaun and daughter, Meghan.

Greg MacGillivray Walkie Ray four

(L-R) Walkie Ray, Barbara MacGillivray, Janet Ray and Greg MacGillivray

Greg MacGillivray Clark duo

NBPLF President Karen Clark with Michael Ray

Greg MacGillivray signing 1

Greg MacGillivray signing 2

Greg MacGillivray signing his recent memoir, “Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX”

MacGillivray signed his recently released memoir Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX after his presentation and the evening included a light dinner catered by West Coast Event Productions with music provided by Steve Wood and Beth Fitchett Wood of the acclaimed band Honk. Steve Wood worked on 25 soundtracks of the MacGillivray Freeman films including Everest with George Harrison, To the Arctic with Paul McCartney, Grand Canyon Adventure with the Dave Matthews Band, The Living Sea with Sting and the music for Five Summer Stories, the iconic surfer film celebrating its 50th anniversary last year.

Greg MacGillivray film clip

Viewing a clip from a MacGillivray Freeman film

The evening benefited the A/V Technology Fund for Witte Hall, the soon-to-be constructed Library Lecture Hall that will transform the quality and character of programs and events presented by the Newport Beach Public Library and Library Foundation, as well as the extended Newport Beach community.

MacGillivray mentioned in his presentation that his films will look terrific on the planned 9’ x 16’ LED video wall display in Witte Hall, where everyone will be able to see both the video screen and the speaker with the planned tiered seating. The Foundation anticipates inviting MacGillivray for another presentation when Witte Hall opens in 2024.

Greg MacGillivray Teddie Ray three

(L-R) Teddie Ray, Michael Bryan and Witte Lecture Series Chair Janet Hadley

Greg MacGillivray Tuckers

Larry Tucker and Jill Johnson Tucker

Greg MacGillivray Honk

Barbara Fitchett Wood and Steve Wood, band members of Honk perform during dinner

Greg MacGilivray grandkids

Greg MacGillivray enjoying time with his grandchildren at the library event

Witte Hall will also include technically advanced stage lighting and audio-visual equipment that will maximize the audience experience. Computer-controlled lighting over the audience and above the stage will provide multiple lighting settings for lectures, performing arts, film and other presentations. Multiple state-of-the-art speakers and excellent acoustics will mean that the human voice, musical instruments and sound from the video display will be clear, precise and vivid everywhere in the auditorium. Additional advanced technology includes the capacity to livestream presentations and a wireless Assistive Listening System.

The city and the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation have entered into an agreement in which the city will be contributing half of the cost of construction of Witte Hall and the Foundation will raise funds for the remainder. It is anticipated that groundbreaking for the new hall will be in 2023 with the grand opening in 2024.

Naming opportunities are still available for the new Library Lecture Hall. Major donors will have permanent recognition on the Donor Wall in the Louise and Roy Woolsey Memorial Lobby at Witte Hall and at grand opening events.

For more information on the Foundation’s capital campaign Beyond Books, go here.

For additional information on Greg MacGillivray’s memoir, go here

For more information on Witte Hall and the Beyond Books capital campaign, contact Jerold D Kappel, chief executive officer of the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation at 949.717.3890, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

